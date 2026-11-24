Most corporate learning rests on an assumption nobody states out loud: the people we train work for the company that employs us. Time can be protected. Development can be planned. Somewhere in the reporting line sits a manager accountable for whether the behavior shows up after the course ends.

At COBS Bread, that assumption holds for fewer than four percent of our learners. We can require training completion, but we cannot require execution. That distinction changes almost every assumption behind learning design.

We are a fresh bakery franchise network of nearly 200 bakeries and growing across North America, and part of the family-owned Australian franchise chain Bakers Delight, which opened its first bakery in 1980.

Our learning and development team comprises four people. It serves roughly 3,500 learners, about 120 of whom are employed by COBS. The rest work for independent franchise owners: businesspeople who bought a license.

This challenge is common across franchise networks, dealer channels, contractor populations, health care affiliates, agencies and reseller ecosystems. Extended enterprise L&D often treats the absence of authority as a systems problem: multi-tenant architecture, external user provisioning and partner-level reporting. Those matter. The harder question is what happens to the design when compulsion runs out.

However, we are not without leverage. Campaign and onboarding training is mandatory, completion is always tracked and franchisees are expected to chase what is outstanding. The franchise agreement gives us that, and it matters.

What it does not give us is anything beyond the completion record. We cannot protect learning time; nobody pulls a crew member off the counter at eight in the morning to satisfy a due date. There is no reporting line that guarantees the behavior is discussed later. Our field leaders are influential, but they hold commercial partnerships with owners. “The support office would like you to …” remains a request.

In a conventional organization, completion and execution are held by a manager who sees both and answers for the gap. In a franchise network, they come apart, and what sits between them is the work.

Which leaves one question: Once the record is green and the obligation is discharged, is this good enough that someone uses it anyway?

The currency is the operator’s time

In my experience, franchise owners are rarely resistant to training itself. The resistance comes when work created somewhere else lands on an already full week.

An owner already carries the burden of operational consistency. They are explaining the same product story to new hires and trying to convene team meetings around students taking exams and bakers who finished before the doors opened. Every standard the brand wants delivered consistently arrives, from the owner’s chair, as a scheduling problem attached to a repetition problem.

For us, frontline-facing material must clear a practical test: does it remove a conversation the owner would otherwise have, or a meeting they would otherwise schedule? If it does neither, it is not ready, however sound its instructional design. That is a higher bar than simply making completion mandatory.

It also shapes when the relationship starts. Franchisees complete our training before opening a bakery, using the same material their teams will eventually receive. They tell us what will not work because they understand the conditions the content must survive; they are about to be standing in them at five in the morning. Credibility is built during onboarding, and owners who help shape the material are more likely to defend it with their teams.

Design for the shift, not the platform

Our service framework is called TOAST, five behaviors sequenced in the order a guest experiences them:

Take the lead

Offer a sample

Ask for the sale

Share the value

Thank and invite back

The sequencing is not just ornamental; it is why the framework survives in a busy bakery. A manager can coach it in a two-minute huddle, and a crew member can use it to self-correct mid-transaction. It replaced a longstanding service standard that was not wrong, but had become something people could recite rather than use.

Content that needs a quiet room and 20 uninterrupted minutes is unlikely to be used on shift. The completion report can stay a reassuring green while the behavior disappears.

So we moved more support out of the platform: printed quick-reference material where the behavior happens, point-of-sale stickers and prompts, and campaign tools written so the language can be spoken mid-transaction. Understanding what learners need to succeed means putting support within reach, not expecting them to remember everything from a module.

Recognition cannot be mandated, either

We cannot require an owner to recognize their staff for doing something well. In bakeries with rotating or limited leadership, the coaching conversation often cannot happen at all.

Last year, we built something deliberately physical and collectible for that space: a campaign button attached to a behavior, and a card for the giver to write down what the person did to receive recognition. We learned that the specificity is the mechanism, not the artefact. Generic praise was not enough; the recognition needed to name the action.

The most powerful element turned out to be social adoption, not the instruction design. Crew members began collecting buttons, comparing them and asking what was coming next. Customers started asking about them too. In 2027, we are extending it across our wider operational and craft programs, with tracking behind it.

What we can claim today is narrower, but powerful: This recognition program became actively anticipated within a year, with nobody instructed to participate. In a population you cannot compel, voluntary uptake is one of the most meaningful measures we have. However, it is not, by itself, proof of improved performance.

Behavior must be measured beyond completion

A great deal of corporate L&D now includes structured needs analysis, skills gap mapping and individual development planning. Our sequencing is different. With a majority of learners outside our employment, we build for their shared operational needs first and design the individual pathway after.

External learning can leave a clean measurement trail when the learner is a customer pursuing certification, but franchise networks are different. At COBS Bread, the trail ends at the bakery door with a lingering question: Did a particular behavior happen last Saturday afternoon in a town we haven’t visited yet this quarter?

We track completion closely, and it works as a gate. Nobody should be in front of a customer on the first day of a campaign without having done the module. But a completion record cannot tell you whether any of it survived the following Saturday. Completion is the gate, not the goal, so the primary measure became observed behavior captured through structured field visits.

The first full read was uncomfortable—and useful. Behaviors such as taking the lead scored 99.2 percent. Thanking and inviting customers back scored 98.5 percent. Both were near ceiling. The other three did not come close: sharing the value at 64.7 percent, asking for the sale at 63.2 percent and offering a sample at 58.6 percent.

The bookends were strong, but the middle was not. Our crews were warm on arrival and departure, but doing far less of the work that helps build basket size in between. The instinctive response to a 58.6 percent behavior score is to build more training. In this case, we did not. Crews could name all five behaviors; awareness did not appear to be the constraint. We treated the gap as a cueing and coaching problem, building activation tools for field leaders instead of more curriculum for crews.

The commercial indicators the business watches also moved during the same period, but we are cautious about what that establishes. There was no control group. Campaigns, product mix, pricing and in-store execution all shifted inside the same window, and we have no methodology that isolates learning’s contribution. Nor is the behavior data independent: it is collected by the same field leaders who coach the behavior.

However, we can say this: the behaviors were named, measured, found wanting in a specific place, and answered with a targeted intervention rather than more content. The numbers important to the business also moved. That is association, not proof, and we present it that way internally. It was enough to justify continued investment, which is the decision the evidence was asked to support.

What this is truly about

The inability to compel is not a disadvantage to be worked around. It is a discipline.

When the obligation ends at completion, you find out quickly whether what you built is useful. Consumption stops being the outcome. You design for the shift rather than the screen, and you build with operators rather than at them, because they carry the standard into every shift you will never see.

Increasingly, learning functions support and serve people they do not employ, such as franchisees, contractors, channel partners, health care affiliates and other workers outside their direct reporting structure. The ones that do it well will be the ones that stopped asking what they can require and started asking what will actually get used.