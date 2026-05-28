LifeLabs Learning Appoints Nathan Blain as Chief Executive Officer to Lead Next Era of Human-Centered Leadership Development

New York, NY, May 28, 2026 – LifeLabs Learning, the source for instantly useful, delightfully unusual, science-backed programs, today announced the appointment of Nathan Blain as Chief Executive Officer, marking a major milestone in the company’s next phase of growth and impact.

Blain brings more than 25 years of experience across leadership development, learning innovation, and organizational strategy. Throughout his career, he has helped organizations navigate workforce change, strengthen leadership capability, and improve organizational performance through research-backed learning experiences and behavior change.

His appointment reflects LifeLabs Learning’s continued investment in delivering high-impact, human-centered learning experiences that help organizations build adaptable, resilient, and effective leaders in a rapidly changing workplace.

“Organizations are looking for practical, human-centered ways to help managers and teams grow, communicate, and lead more effectively,” said David Smith, chair of the board of LifeLabs Learning. “Nathan deeply understands the power of learning experiences grounded in science, dialogue, and real behavior change. He also recognizes that what makes LifeLabs special is an exceptional learner experience that helps people grow in ways that stick.”

Most recently, Blain served as General Manager of the Leadership Academy at Udemy, where he led the company’s cohort-learning business and helped organizations combine live learning, technology-enabled experiences, and ongoing application support to drive measurable leadership growth. Prior to Udemy, he was a Senior Client Partner at Korn Ferry, where he advised organizations on leadership, organizational strategy, and workforce transformation.

Earlier in his career, Blain spent more than a decade at CEB (now Gartner), where he built leadership development, sales effectiveness, and learning analytics solutions grounded in research on what helps leaders and organizations perform at their best. He also served for nearly a decade as an adjunct professor in the MBA program at Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business, teaching strategy and exploring emerging approaches to leadership and organizational performance.

“What drew me to LifeLabs is that the company delivers some of the most highly rated leadership development experiences in the industry, and the learner response to the programs is exceptional,” said Blain. “I’ve been especially impressed by the clarity of the science that drives the offerings. The Tipping Point Skills™ are exactly where leaders at all levels need to focus to unlock the potential of their teams and organizations.”

Under Blain’s leadership, LifeLabs Learning will continue to prioritize science-backed, facilitator-led learning experiences while adapting to the changing realities of modern work and seizing new opportunities to support leaders. He will focus on expanding LifeLabs Learning’s reach while maintaining the quality, human connection, and highly-engaging learner experience that define the brand.

“At a time when many companies are asking employees to learn on their own, LifeLabs brings people together. The learning experience is grounded in well-established adult learning science, and behavior change happens through multi-modal support for learner awareness, dialogue, practice, and application,” said Blain. “There’s an incredibly high bar for learner experience here, and I’m excited to help more organizations benefit from that approach.”

Founded in 2012, LifeLabs Learning helps organizations develop high-performing leaders and teams through live learning experiences grounded in behavioral science. Its clients include Fortune 500 companies, technology firms, healthcare organizations, and mission-driven teams seeking practical leadership tools that create measurable workplace behavior change.

About LifeLabs Learning

LifeLabs Learning is the source for instantly useful and delightfully unusual learning and development that sticks. LifeLabs Learning offers facilitator-led live and on-demand programs to create engaged and high-performing workplaces, faster. Programs teach managers Tipping Point Skills™ like coaching, feedback, and inclusion, focusing only on the behaviors that lead to the biggest impact in the shortest time. LifeLabs Learning has upskilled over half a million people at more than 3,000 innovative companies, including Etsy, BlackRock, Lyft, and Kaiser Permanente.

Learn more at https://lifelabslearning.com/.

Media Contact

Mackenzie Hesler, press@lifelabslearning.com