Leaders need scenario planning to survive

Leadership development builds from a promise: Give rising leaders the right mix of self-awareness, financial fluency, communication skills, operational discipline and strategic frameworks, and they will be prepared to lead.

That promise is no longer sufficient.

We live in a world where the future is not merely uncertain; it has become increasingly unstable. The premises leaders once treated as background conditions, such as the rule of law, democratic continuity, protection for vulnerable groups, public trust, climate stability, reliable institutions and American soft power, can no longer be assumed as fixed features of the operating environment.

Freedom House reports that global freedom declined for the 20th consecutive year in 2025; V-Dem’s 2026 report finds democracies in decline and autocracies on the rise; International IDEA notes strain across representation, rights, rule of law and participation, with the rule of law among the weakest-performing democratic categories.

These are not political observations, but real conditions that today’s leaders must navigate.

Most leadership programs still focus on teaching people how to manage the present effectively. Leaders learn how to align teams, allocate resources, interpret dashboards, communicate through crisis and execute strategy. While these skills matter, they prove insufficient when the issue is not whether the plan is being executed well, but whether the world that underlies the plan still exists.

Scenario planning should therefore become a foundational leadership skill, not an elective strategy exercise reserved for corporate planning teams or annual offsites. Any leader who cannot work seriously with alternative futures is, in effect, navigating without a map.

The collapse of ‘stable’ assumptions

Traditional scenario planning often begins by distinguishing relatively predetermined forces from critical uncertainties. Demographics, infrastructure cycles, capital intensity, regulatory trajectories and technological diffusion have often served as relatively durable drivers around which scenarios could be constructed. The method still has value. But leaders must now recognize that many forces once treated as durable social infrastructure have proven more fragile than assumed.

The rule of law can weaken. Minority protections can erode. Environmental commitments can be reversed or delayed. Trust in institutions can collapse into grievance. Alliances can fray. Public health systems can be overwhelmed. Supply chains can become geopolitical instruments. Information ecosystems can be distorted by disinformation, synthetic media and algorithmic amplification. The social license to operate can vanish more quickly than a quarterly planning cycle can respond.

Climate is a particularly blunt reminder. WMO’s 2025 climate assessment confirms that 2015 to 2025 were the hottest 11 years on record, while UNEP’s 2025 Emissions Gap Report warns that limiting overshoot requires faster and larger greenhouse gas reductions, with every fraction of a degree avoided reducing losses, costs and reliance on uncertain carbon removal techniques. Climate now shapes the operating conditions for labor, logistics, insurance, infrastructure, migration, food systems, regulation and legitimacy.

The same is true of soft power. Pew’s 2025 research found that views of the United States had worsened while views of China had improved in many surveyed countries, narrowing the gap between public perceptions of the two powers. For global organizations, this matters not as abstraction but as operating reality: market access, talent flows, regulatory posture, procurement, data rules and brand trust are all influenced by geopolitical perception.

Scenario planning forces leaders to ask a more disciplined question: What are we assuming will remain true, and what happens if it does not?

AI can multiply scenarios. It cannot create judgment.

The rise of generative AI makes scenario planning both more accessible and more dangerous.

AI can scan signals, summarize weak trends, generate alternative narratives, stress-test assumptions, map stakeholders, identify second-order effects and produce dozens of plausible future vignettes in minutes. That is useful. But it can also flood leaders with futures that feel sophisticated but remain strategically useless.

The point of scenarios is not to produce more futures. The point is to challenge conviction.

The best scenario work does not ask leaders to admire uncertainty. It asks them to confront the assumptions that make their current strategy feel safe. As the foresight literature emphasizes, foresight is not forecasting; it draws implications for present decisions and helps organizations prepare choices under uncertainty. Scenarios are not judged by predictive accuracy but by whether they shift perception, improve judgment, reveal strategic options and expose deeply held assumptions.

AI-generated scenarios will be valuable only when leaders know how to curate, interrogate and convert them into action. Without that discipline, AI becomes a machine for producing elegant distraction: rich descriptions of imaginary worlds with no bearing on what leaders should stop, start, protect, invest in, monitor or redesign.

Leadership programs must therefore teach not merely how to use AI for foresight, but how to govern the translation from possibility to insight.

Scenarios are curated data in narrative form

A scenario is not a forecast, a prediction or a mood board. It’s curated data shaped into a challenging narrative. It combines research, uncertainty, causality, imagination and empathy into a story about how the present could become meaningfully different.

That phrase “could become” is essential.

Scenarios should not float above history. They should trace pathways out of the present. A good scenario helps leaders see how a set of forces might interact: demographic pressure with political backlash; climate disruption with insurance withdrawal; AI productivity with labor displacement.

Scenario planning’s analytical practices should be informed by moral considerations. Leaders must be able to enter a scenario deeply enough to let it trouble them. They must ask: Who gains power here? Who loses protection? What becomes scarce? What becomes visible? What would our customers, employees, regulators, partners and critics believe in this world? What would we regret not having understood earlier?

That kind of engagement cannot be outsourced to a template or generative AI.

Avoid the dystopia trap

Scenario planning fails when it becomes apocalyptic and dystopian.

Many leaders equate futures thinking with dire disruption: collapse, war, climate catastrophe, technological unemployment, cyber breakdown, democratic decay. These possibilities cannot be ignored. But a scenario set made only of dystopias teaches helplessness. It narrows imagination precisely when leaders require a broader strategic range.

Nor should scenarios become utopian exercises in wish fulfillment. Leaders do not need comforting visions in which technology solves every problem, markets self-correct, institutions recover and innovation arrives just in time, or futures that mimic and reflect “official” futures strung together with hopeful but tenuous threads of logic.

The discipline of scenario planning, when done well, lies in narratives that balance fatalism and fantasy.

A useful scenario portfolio should include the mundane as well as the dramatic. Many futures are not cinematic. They are grinding, uneven and ambiguous.

Each scenario should describe a becoming: A path from now to then. Each should suggest different routes to survival, resilience, renewal and aspiration. Each should reveal how strategy might need to shift because the STEEP landscape—social, technological, economic, environmental and political—has coalesced in unfamiliar ways.

The aim is not to make the future feel untenable. It is to make the assumptions born out of the present feel less inevitable.

Scenario planning is a leadership practice, not a strategy artifact

The finely honed narratives crafted by scenario planning teams are not the most important deliverable; rather, it is the strategic conversation they enable.

Good scenarios create a shared language for uncertainty. They calm overreaction because leaders have already rehearsed discontinuity. They reduce denial by naming uncomfortable possibilities. They improve innovation by empowering teams to imagine where latent needs, constraints and opportunities may emerge. They support resilience because leaders can test which commitments remain robust across multiple futures and which depend on fragile assumptions.

The foresight literature repeatedly emphasizes this social function. Foresight brings people together, uses distributed intelligence and prepares decisions rather than merely producing reports. Scenario planning also benefits when participants are diverse and bring multiple perspectives, especially when uncertainty is irreducible and surprises are likely.

That is why leadership programs should teach scenario planning as a practice of collective sensemaking. It belongs alongside negotiation, ethics, finance, communication, systems thinking and strategy execution.

A leader trained in scenarios learns to ask different questions:

What assumptions does our strategy require?

Which of those assumptions are most fragile?

What signals would tell us the world is moving away from our preferred future?

What options would remain valuable across several futures?

Where are we overinvested in one version of tomorrow?

What would we do now if we took an uncomfortable future seriously?

These are not questions for futurists alone. They are questions for anyone responsible for people, capital, reputation, risk and renewal.

What leadership programs should teach

Leadership programs do not need to turn every participant into a professional futurist. They do need to make scenario literacy a core capability.

At minimum, leaders should learn how to:

Identify assumptions embedded in the current strategy.

Distinguish trends, drivers, uncertainties, constraints and weak signals.

Build plausible scenarios that are meaningfully different, not just variations on the same forecast.

Use AI as a research and exploration partner without surrendering judgment to machine-generated volume.

Translate scenarios into strategic options, early-warning indicators, innovation priorities and decision triggers.

Facilitate dialogue across functions, generations, geographies and worldviews.

Hold aspiration and risk in the same frame.

This last point is critical. Scenario planning should not only help leaders survive shocks. It should help them imagine better futures with enough specificity to understand what might bring them about. Aspiration without mechanics is branding. Mechanics without aspiration is administration. Leadership requires both.

Leadership without foresight is present-tense management

Organizations are often damaged less by uncertainty itself than by leaders who manage as if uncertainty were an inconvenience rather than a condition of reality.

A leader who has never practiced scenario planning may mistake confidence for clarity. They may overfit strategy to recent experience. They may suppress weak signals because they complicate the plan. They may respond to surprise with panic, blame or theatrical decisiveness. They may optimize the organization for a world that is already disappearing.

That is no longer acceptable.

Scenario planning does not eliminate uncertainty. It does not predict the road ahead. It offers something more useful: multiple maps, a disciplined imagination, a means of strategic dialogue and enough light to move. Any leadership program that fails to teach this skill only prepares leaders to execute yesterday’s assumptions while ignoring tomorrow’s consequences.