Driving culture change: What corporate mobility can teach L&D leaders

The largest behavior change program running in most organizations today is not owned by learning and development teams.

Instead, HR or Facility Management teams own it, and it goes by the name return-to-office policy. According to JLL’s “Global Occupancy Planning Benchmark Report 2026,” 62 percent of organizations now require a fixed number of office days, up from 49 percent a year earlier. Currently, global office use sits at 56 percent.

For L&D leaders, return-to-office policies offer a real-time lesson in culture change: People do not change because leaders announce a value, mandate a behavior or communicate harder. They change when the desired behavior is attainable, supported by the operating environment and measured by what happens. Corporate mobility shows why L&D must move beyond content delivery and design for the conditions that make behavior change possible.

The pattern becomes clear in the first instinct many organizations rely on when behavior does not shift: make it mandatory.

Lesson one: Mandates change policy, not behavior

The initial response from leaders when a desired workforce behavior doesn’t materialize is to make it mandatory. Nowadays, this mandate approach carries a cost that’s rarely visible on paper. For example, an organization might mandate a return to the office, and it might look like it succeeded on paper.

However, there’s a hidden truth behind this success: Unispace research covering 9,500 employees and 6,650 employers across 17 countries found that of companies reporting mandated office returns, 42 percent experienced higher-than-anticipated attrition and 29 percent struggled to recruit.

Like compliance training, most L&D leaders must already know this won’t change workforce behavior. A values rollout with mandatory completion, a required inclusion module, an all-hands cascade with attendance tracked? It’s the same result: participation without adoption.

Lesson two: Friction beats messaging, every time

A successful corporate mobility program doesn’t succeed because it out-communicates or has better messaging than the ones that failed. They removed every bit of friction.

Consider this example: An organization wants its employees to carpool and runs an awareness campaign about carbon emissions and congestion. Adoption is negligible. So, they introduce a carpool app that matches up employees with similar routes, shares live ETA and there’s an option for two-way-feedback. Corporate messaging is still the same, focused on reducing carbon emissions and congestion. What’s changed is that the desired behavior became easier to achieve.

The same concept explains why some return-to-office programs work. Organizations that improve service quality, rather than tightening policies, see a voluntary increase in return-to-office.

This directly applies to culture change through learning. So, before working on content that advocates for a certain behavior, identify what makes the current behavior easier. For instance, if the organization wants managers to give more frequent feedback, the concern shouldn’t be whether the managers understand why feedback matters. Rather, it should be why giving feedback is harder. Most of the time it is the system, the process or the lack of incentive. None of this can be fixed by a workshop.

Nonetheless, a critical an L&D department can focus on most, in terms of a culture initiative, is finding the friction and share that finding with the function that owns the process. And then focus on designing the learning for what remains.

Lesson three: Employees read operations, not statements

This is probably one of the most important lessons that corporate mobility teaches.

An organization can announce that collaboration is a core value for them, run a well-designed program on collaborative practices, and then undermine it all with their commute policy.

The organization could have very limited parking infrastructure and no way to pre-book slots or view live availability. The fixed-route shuttles and drop cabs run at longer intervals, and the routes are highly unoptimized, ultimately leading to longer travel times. Here, the message from the organization is clear: They don’t care how employees travel to the office.

Employees who experience this message daily will weigh it against what the organization’s core values state.

Culture is not just statements made; it is the actual operating conditions. Employees are constantly auditing these statements against the actions. They audit whether their workday matches these statements.

This brings us to a new L&D function role: contradiction auditing. Before teaching any value, audit the actual reality. If the reality contradicts the statement significantly, then any kind of learning intervention will not have any impact. And in such a situation, it would be more ideal to highlight this, rather than delivering a failed program.

Lesson four: Design for the people who struggle

Even the most well-designed programs fail for a significant minority. In the specific case of corporate mobility, it assumes that every employee can have the same access and does not account for accessibility provisions, exceptions for specific roles and neighborhood-based allocation.

Leesman research found that in flexible, unassigned workplaces without a genuine variety of spaces, only 41 percent of employees say the environment enables them to work productively. With variety, 85 percent do. But even in the well-designed group, roughly a quarter of employees still struggle, and only 26 percent of that group report being able to work productively.

Similarly, L&D programs that assume every employee understands, retains and reacts to information in the same way are bound to isolate a meaningful chunk. A single delivery mode, a single cadence, a single definition of what good participation looks like can be isolating.

So, the right question to ask while designing L&D programs is not how to reach the majority, rather, which segment this design will fail to reach, and what accommodations can be made for them.

A successful framework

The four lessons above point to the same conclusion. Culture change fails at the design stage, not the delivery stage. So these are four questions worth answering before a program is built, rather than after it underperforms. None of them are about content. All of them are about conditions.

What is the specific behavior that you are trying to inculcate, observed rather than described? The behavior trait should be as specific as it can get. So, instead of “greater accountability,” it should be the concrete action that would demonstrate greater accountability.

What makes the current behavior easier than the desired one? This is the stage where you do a friction audit. And understand what systems, incentives, time costs or social costs make the current behavior the desired one.

Which operational realities contradict the value being taught? These could be policies, tools, approval processes or physical conditions. Audit the contradictions and call them out to the relevant stakeholders.

Who will this design fail, and what is the alternative for them? Assume that a quarter of the population will not be served by the primary design of the learning program. So, you can intentionally plan for where this group might face difficulty.

Measuring what truly changed

Corporate mobility teams have long learned to distinguish between the three: intent, participation and behavior.

Employees might say they will come to the office three days a week, and that’s their intent. Their participation is the days they show up to the office. Their behavior is how they commute who cancels at the last minute, who is a no-show or who is late.

When trying to measure learning effectiveness, the same three layers apply. Intent is shown by survey responses. Completion and attendance capture participation. Neither is evidence of cultural change.

A recommended approach could be to choose a behavioral indicator per initiative that is already being tracked and that could show a change if the culture actually shifted.

The underlying point

While corporate mobility doesn’t necessarily come across as a learning topic, it has great lessons to offer. It clearly shows how:

Intent isn’t a perfect predictor of behavior.

Even the best messaging stands no chance in the face of friction.

Culture is inferred from the actual working conditions and not decorations.

Averages hide the population that failed completely.

The L&D function, which is more than a skill-building unit, is a culture catalyst that takes on the kind of work where these lessons apply.

The functions that treat culture change as a design and measurement problem, rather than a content and communication one, will be the ones whose initiatives outlast the launch.