Picture a global leadership program with 40 facilitators, using identical slides, activities and resources. The program is on track, with an average score of 4.5 out of 5. Nothing here gives the chief learning officer reason for concern.

Inside the sessions, however, there are differences. A facilitator who likes to keep things moving within tight timeboxes may miss a participant who needs a little more time to think. Another facilitator may let conversations run on until the practice activity becomes homework. Both may deliver well for some of the room and still receive glowing feedback.

Many facilitators do this without even thinking. They set their own pace and structure to fit their personal working style. With 40 facilitators, you effectively have 40 variations of the program, and your evaluation reports average all 40 into a single number.

Learning and development teams commonly look at data on content, completion, cost per learner and, increasingly, business impact. Very few look at who delivered the session. For chief learning officers responsible for a facilitator network, in-house or outsourced, this is a governance gap that can largely be closed with data they already have.

Look beyond the overall program score

Take a simple example. If 50 people give a score of 4 and 50 give a score of 5, the average is 4.5. If 75 people give a 5 and 25 give a 3, the average is also 4.5. In the second case, however, a quarter of your learners had a poor experience.

Break down your evaluations by session and facilitator. This shows how many versions of the program you are really running. For each facilitator, look at:

Low ratings: the percentage of scores at 3 or below.

Response rate: how many responses you received compared with how many people attended.

Consistency: how much scores vary from one delivery to the next.

You may have a positive average overall and still see a recurring pattern of low ratings. A facilitator whose scores swing between deliveries raises different questions from one whose scores are consistent but low.

Pay attention to who doesn’t respond. Five glowing responses from 20 participants aren’t strong evidence. If response rates are dropping, find out why, but don’t jump to conclusions about what silence means.

Read the written feedback by facilitator. Are common themes coming through about pace, time to think or chances to practice? If the same theme appears across many facilitators, it is likely a design issue. If it appears only in certain deliveries, it is likely a delivery issue. Limit access to identifiable comments, and don’t draw conclusions from a single remark.

Avoid creating unfair league tables

It’s easy to create unfair league tables. Facilitators deliver in different languages, to cohorts of different seniority and size, and with different levels of enthusiasm. Someone delivering to a resistant cohort shouldn’t lose out to someone delivering to an enthusiastic one.

Compare reasonably similar sessions and look for patterns that repeat. Flag co-facilitated sessions, because a combined score can’t be clearly attributed to either person. If you don’t have much data, observe another delivery before deciding anything. In many countries, analyzing individual scores also needs data protection or works council review, so agree with facilitators up front why you are doing it and how the data will be used.

Satisfaction scores also need a separate check on learning. A meta-analysis by Traci Sitzmann and colleagues found that instructional style and human interaction were strongly related to trainee reactions. That is a reason to care about delivery. It is not a reason to assume people are competent because they are happy.

Use a common activity or scenario tied to the learning objective, and score everyone against the same criteria. If only volunteers demonstrate the skill, you are learning about your volunteers. Application back in the workplace also depends on what happens around the session. As Eduardo Salas and colleagues explain in their review of training research, success depends on the conditions before and after training. A fair comparison keeps that context in view.

Brief your facilitator pool on what learners must do

A facilitator brief usually covers slides, timings and key messages. It can also set out, for each critical objective, what every participant must do and what evidence will show they have done it.

For example, in a session on difficult conversations, everyone might write an opening statement, practice it with a partner and receive feedback against a short rubric. A lively discussion alone won’t show you whether everyone can do the task.

Give facilitators flexibility to use their own examples and respond to the group, but tell them what they must protect when time runs short. Silent writing may feel slow to a fast-paced facilitator, yet it may be the only chance a more reflective participant has to form an answer. Practice may feel repetitive to a facilitator who loves discussion, yet it may reveal a gap that an articulate debate hid.

Ask each facilitator to name one thing they tend to overdo and one visible change they will make. Someone who tends to rush could have everyone write an answer first. Someone who lets discussions drag on could set a fixed practice time and park questions for follow-up.

None of this involves learning styles. A review by Harold Pashler and colleagues found insufficient evidence for matching instruction to assessed learning styles. The aim is to choose methods that serve the task, so that everyone has a genuine opportunity to contribute and show what they have learned, whether they process quickly or need more time.

Keep calibration simple. Have every facilitator score the same sample learner response, discuss where their scores differ and agree on what good feedback sounds like. Then ask a peer to observe a live session and check that the agreed delivery commitments are being kept.

Run a 15-minute design check

Before the next delivery, the program owner and a facilitator can spend 15 minutes on one critical objective and one question: Which participants could finish this session without showing they can do the target task, and what in our delivery would let that happen?

Minutes 1-5: Find exactly where participants complete the task. Whose work becomes visible? Does the activity show that everyone has attempted it, or is the facilitator mainly hearing from those who speak first?

Minutes 6-10: Go through the instructions and timings. Where might someone need extra time to prepare, finish early or disagree with the example? Agree how the facilitator will handle it.

Minutes 11-15: Agree on one change and the evidence that will show whether it made a difference. That could mean protecting practice time, collecting an individual response or making feedback criteria clear.

Add the change to the facilitator guide so everyone benefits.

This isn’t a validated diagnostic tool, and it doesn’t replace observing delivery. It is a good working habit, because it forces a discussion about who the design might leave behind before the session rather than after.

Make delivery part of program ownership

Start with one program you deliver regularly. Export the evaluations and match them to your session list in a spreadsheet. Look at low ratings, response rates and recurring comments for each facilitator. If you don’t have facilitator identifiers, add them going forward. This doesn’t require a new platform, but it does need an owner and some resources.

Use the findings to develop your facilitators, not to rank them. Agree on what will change, then review similar sessions to see whether it worked.

Next time you review the program, ask the program owner a different question. Instead of asking what the average is, ask how much learner experience and evidence of learning vary across deliveries, and what has changed as a result. If they can answer that, they are governing the program. If they can only tell you it’s a 4.5, they’re just averaging.