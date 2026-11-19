Training Industry, Inc. has released its Trends 2027 report, which explores six trends shaping the business environment and what they mean for L&D. Each trend presents an opportunity to reconsider familiar approaches, make more deliberate choices and better connect learning with the work people need to do.

But what might these trends mean for chief learning officers, specifically?

Let me detour for a moment: In late July of this year, Chief Learning Officer was acquired by Training Industry. And while our readers operate in the same professional field, the roles and functions of our two audiences are dispersed across that space. CLO has a honed focus on providing insights, perspectives and strategies that help senior learning executives lead, influence and make strategic decisions. Training Industry speaks to the training and L&D professional, providing best practices, tools and strategies for developing effective training programs. Together, we now can speak to the broader ecosystem of L&D. And the Trends 2027 report provides an opportunity to reflect on what these environmental shifts will mean for the CLO mandate in particular.

This is the first in a short article series exploring each trend and its implications for the senior learning leader community.

Trend #1: Learning technology management becomes a bigger priority

According to the Trends 2027 report, “As learning technologies become more interconnected and AI capabilities find their way into more platforms and workflows, learning leaders must consider a wider set of issues, including data, integrations, governance, user experience and the value existing tools deliver. The challenge is less about finding another tool and more about understanding what the organization needs and how its technology should work together.”

For CLOs, this begs the question: What is our technology mandate for 2027? Beyond operational concerns, how are learning leaders connecting the tech stack to business strategy and taking accountability for business value?

Learning tech strategy is business strategy

The CLO’s directive is not simply to modernize learning delivery. It is to ensure the learning ecosystem can support the organization’s broader business priorities and strategic moves.

This was a central theme during a CLO Breakfast Club held Nov. 10 in Arlington, Va., which focused on connecting AI potential to business impact.

“How do we, whether the CLO or the L&D team, help move the organization from possibility to reality, utilizing AI?” said Yolanda Hutchins, chief people officer at Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute. “The role is making sure that we first understand there is a need for a change or evolution of our learning strategy; that our learning ecosystem includes AI; helping and teaching our managers how to think about AI as more than just a tool, but a function to help achieve the business priorities and the strategy that the organization has set; and helping our staff and leaders continue to increase their mindset around change, opportunities and being flexible.”

“How do we, whether the CLO or the L&D team, help move the organization from possibility to reality, utilizing AI?” Yolanda Hutchins, CPO, PCORI

That shift requires CLOs to look beyond the technology itself and focus on the business outcomes it can help achieve.

As Sandra Murray, CLO at Providence, wrote in a recent CLO article: “As an executive sponsor, I do not start by asking whether a technology is interesting. I start by asking whether it solves a meaningful business problem and whether it helps our leaders show up more effectively in the moments that matter.”

CLO as co-architect of the enterprise tech ecosystem

As learning becomes increasingly embedded in everyday work, the boundaries between learning platforms, talent systems and business applications are blurring. CLOs will need to help shape how these systems connect, how data flows between them and how employees experience the integrated ecosystem. This requires deeper partnerships with IT, HR, security and business operations, as well as shared governance for AI-enabled tools.

That level of integration starts with collaboration and shared accountability across the C-suite.

“My role and my team’s role are really partnership and collaboration,” said Donna Gupton, AARP’s vice president of talent development, during the Nov. 10 Breakfast Club. “We must have a conversation and strong partnership with the CIO, the CEO, the CPO and CHRO. They have to be part of the conversation from the get-go. We have to collaborate, agree on the vision, agree on the expectations, and agree that we’re going to put money [toward] developing the workforce, but we’re also going to talk about it and have more transparency.”

The strategic opportunity here extends beyond simply connecting systems. A more integrated ecosystem can link learning investments to evolving skills needs, career opportunities and performance support. Ultimately, success will depend less on owning every platform and more on influencing how the broader technology ecosystem works to serve employees and advance business priorities.

Business value becomes a continuous accountability

CLOs face increasing pressure to demonstrate not just whether learning technology is being used, but whether it is delivering meaningful business value. Participation, completion and satisfaction scores remain useful operational indicators, but they cannot make the business case alone.

Learning leaders must establish intended outcomes before purchasing or expanding technology, then work with business partners to evaluate progress. This means looking beyond usage metrics to understand how technology influences behavior, builds critical capabilities and contributes to business performance — while recognizing and addressing other factors that may influence results.

But meaningful measurement is preceded by the truly important work. Before organizations can measure impact, they must first establish the behaviors and conditions that drive adoption, said Melissa Lewis, VP of operations at Facing History & Ourselves, during the CLO Breakfast Club.

“We are updating our org-wide competency map to include a lot of the skills and behaviors around what Harvard Business Review calls ‘digital mindset’ to make sure we are reinforcing those behaviors to be measured,” she said. “We are focusing on adoption before we focus on measurement. Our goal is about 80-90 percent in the first 2 to 3 years. And from there, we’re going to start saying, how do we measure behavior? How do we reinforce behavior to make sure that we’re getting a number that’s actually viable?”

The measure of a strong technology portfolio will be the value it creates, not its size or sophistication.

The takeaway

Ultimately, the CLO’s mandate is not to become a technology expert, but to ensure the learning ecosystem supports workforce performance, responsible AI adoption and measurable business value.

Check out the full Trends 2027 report and stay tuned for our CLO-oriented exploration of Trend No. 2: Training Leaders for High-Pressure Decisions.