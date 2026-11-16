Chief Learning Officer is thrilled to announce the finalists of its 2026 Learning in Practice Awards!

The Learning in Practice Awards program was established in 2003 to recognize learning leaders who have demonstrated excellence in the design and delivery of employee development programs. Gold, silver and bronze awards are presented annually to learning practitioners and solution providers. Practitioner awards recognize CLOs and qualified senior learning leaders for their work within their organizations. Provider awards recognize qualified service providers, vendors and consultants for their work on behalf of a client organization.

Final rankings for the practitioner award categories, including the prestigious CLO of the Year award, will be announced during an evening celebration at the 2027 CLO Symposium in Clearwater Beach, Fla., April 28-30. Final rankings for the provider award categories will be announced during a special virtual awards ceremony December 17.

Congratulations to all finalists, listed alphabetically by category, below.

Practitioner Award Finalists

The Business Impact Award: For learning executives who have implemented a significant measurement or evaluation program that has demonstrated exceptional business impact from their workforce development programs. Potential results may include measures of employee retention, sales, revenue growth, customer satisfaction or cost reduction, among others.

Christopher Hall, Assistant Commissioner, Office of Training and Development, U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Jessica Klasicki, Global CX Education Manager, Arcadis N.V.

Aditi Patil, Director of Talent & Organizational Development, with Persona Skills Design Team Becky Navitsky and Kayla Hardy, Wipfli

Gene Stone, 2 nd Vice President Professional Development, LIMRA and LOMA

Vice President Professional Development, LIMRA and LOMA Wei Zhang, Learning & Development Manager, Head of L&D, Cartier HN, Richemont Trading (Hainan) Limited

The Business Partnership Award: For learning departments that have partnered in a progressive way with business partners or external organizational divisions and functions such as the sales and marketing department or external customer groups to develop and deliver a targeted employee development program that supports the partner’s goals.

Accenture

Kearney & Company, P.C.

Richemont Trading (Hainan) Limited

The Innovation Award: For learning executives who have marshaled resources and applied innovative practices, processes and/or technologies in a new and groundbreaking way to address a significant business or organizational opportunity.

Rachel Fetters, Culture & Behavior Change Senior Manager, Accenture

Malgorzata Grzasko, Employee Experience & Talent Management Leader, HP Inc.

Jennifer Hocutt, Vice President of Leadership Development, Aveanna Healthcare

Wei Zhang, Learning & Development Manager, Head of L&D, Cartier HN, Richemont Trading (Hainan) Limited

The Strategy Award: For learning executives who have demonstrated exceptional business acumen combined with forward-looking vision to develop and execute a comprehensive learning strategy that clearly aligns employee development with broader organizational strategy.

Kristin Costello, Chief People Officer/COO, Blanchard

Veronica Luna, Global Learning and Leadership Development Lead, UNILEVER

Wanda Shoer, Chief Learning Officer, Sanofi

Mark Slaga, Chief Learning Officer, Kyndryl

The Talent Management Award: For learning executives who have developed a program that effectively integrates learning into broader talent management initiatives such as employee engagement, onboarding, succession planning, recruiting or performance management.

Javier Alaniz, Assistant Director, Human Resources, Illinois Action for Children

Todd Miller, VP Organizational Capability, Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc.

The Trailblazer Award: For learning executives who have either launched a new enterprise learning function or completely overhauled existing workforce development initiatives in the past year.

Javier Alaniz, Assistant Director, Human Resources, Illinois Action for Children

Provider Award Finalists

Excellence in Blended Learning: Recognizes vendors that have deployed a variety of tools in support of a client’s learning program that delivers engaging learning combining multiple modalities.

The Academy for Developing Administrative Leaders

Excellence in Content: Recognizes vendors that have created superior customized and/or off-the-shelf learning content.

Impact

SweetRush

Excellence in E-Learning: Recognizes vendors that have rolled out an innovative and effective e-learning program or suite for a client.

D2L

Open LMS

Excellence in Executive Education: Recognizes executive education providers that have delivered a targeted executive education program for a client that has delivered measurable results.

The Academy for Developing Administrative Leaders

INSEAD

Excellence in Partnership: Recognizes vendors or consultants who have effectively supported a client’s learning and development function to set strategy or establish or implement a program via consulting or whole or partial outsources services.

Center for Creative Leadership

Entelechy

MindGym

Excellence in Technology Innovation: Recognizes vendors that have rolled out an innovative learning technology for a client such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, apps, video, social collaboration tools or games and simulations.