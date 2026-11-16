The official record looked complete. It wasn’t.

Inside a large, multi-site organization, employees were expected to register their movements through an official badge system. Operational staff also maintained a parallel log of actual entries and exits. That second record captured movements the official system missed, including those of senior personnel who occasionally forgot to badge.

Both records belonged to the same organization. Only one was formally authoritative. Yet the other contained information that the authorized record could not capture.

Now, imagine a manager in that organization completing an excellent leadership program. She returns with sharper questions, stronger listening skills and more confidence in difficult conversations. Her team notices the difference: The program has genuinely changed her behavior.

But the next morning, the same incomplete attendance report reaches senior management.

This is the question leadership development rarely follows to its conclusion: What happens when managers learn to listen, but the organization remains unable to use what employees know?

The conversation worked and the decision did not move

Picture a team leader who invites colleagues to discuss a troublesome performance indicator. Employees explain that the measure excludes work they routinely perform. They compare evidence, challenge assumptions and agree that the indicator gives management a distorted picture.

The manager does everything a leadership program might reasonably expect. She listens without defensiveness, asks clarifying questions and helps the group identify a practical correction.

Then the meeting ends. The indicator belongs to another function. Nobody present can change it. A summary travels upward, loses its urgency and never produces a decision.

The learning was real. So was the managerial improvement. But the indicator survives untouched.

Research on training transfer has long shown that skill acquisition does not guarantee workplace application. A meta-analysis of 89 studies by Blume and colleagues found that a supportive work environment matters for transfer, especially for open-ended capabilities such as leadership. Yet even successful application of a skill does not establish that relevant knowledge reached the person authorized to respond.

That is a different question from whether leaders changed their behavior. A manager can become an excellent listener while the organization’s decisions remain insulated from what she hears.

Where difficult knowledge goes

Employees do not decide whether to speak based solely on the character of the person sitting across from them.

Researchers James Detert and Linda Treviño illustrate how supervisors and leaders several levels above an employee can influence perceptions of whether speaking up is risky or futile. Subsequent research by Detert and colleagues found that where employee voice travels also matters: concerns directed to leaders who can act have different consequences from concerns circulating among peers with limited authority.

This distinction explains a recurring puzzle. A team can have frank conversations, intelligent questions and useful local experiments without changing an organizationwide procedure.

My published research on Silent Action Learning examines an especially revealing version of this pattern: Under strong hierarchy, questioning and adaptation may continue among peers even when employees remain cautious about directing difficult questions upward. Silence can be directional: a group may be vocal sideways and quiet vertically.

That does not mean every quiet team is learning. Evidence of actual inquiry and adaptation is essential. Nor should every workaround be celebrated. The point is diagnostic: If learning is happening locally, where does it stop on the way to authority?

In another study, published in the Journal of Enterprise Information Management, I examined information governance across 80 operational sites and identified confirmed parallel records at 23 of them. The study developed the Visibility-Protection Gap to investigate the conditions under which difficult operational realities can enter official information channels.

The evidence comes from one organizational setting and should not be generalized as a universal causal rule. It does, however, suggest a valuable question for leaders who discover unofficial records: What do people need those records to preserve that our authorized systems fail to capture?

Deleting the workaround before answering that question can remove useful information without repairing the underlying process.

1 question, 4 weeks

Chief learning officers need not respond with another large-scale evaluation program. Instead, follow one consequential question out of the classroom and into the organization.

I call this a decision-transfer audit: a four-week exercise informed by research on action learning, employee voice and information governance. It is a proposed diagnostic, not a statistically validated assessment instrument.

Week one: Find the question that keeps returning

Choose one or two operational concerns that participants have encountered since their leadership program: a recurring approval delay, a reporting discrepancy, a procedure people routinely work around.

Establish the facts. What do people know? What evidence exists? Where has the concern already been raised? Who receives it? Who has authority to decide? Do not begin by searching for the employee who failed to escalate it. Begin by mapping the route available to that employee.

The output is a short account of the issue and its journey through the organization.

Week two: Protect the question before inviting it

Use a facilitated action learning session to examine the issue. Let participants test assumptions, compare operational evidence and consider alternatives before jumping to solutions.

Agree in advance who will receive the findings and how sensitive details will be handled. Where necessary, present an anonymized account through an authorized facilitator. Protection must be credible in practice; an invitation to speak openly is not, by itself, a safeguard.

No participant should have to risk a career merely to prove that a learning initiative encourages candor.

The output is a clearly framed question that requires an organizational response.

Week three: Put decision authority on the record

Take that question to a named decision owner with the authority to act or escalate formally. Ask for a documented response: approve the proposal, modify it, seek further evidence or decline it with reasons.

A reasoned refusal may be entirely appropriate. Success should not mean that every suggestion is adopted. The more useful test is whether relevant knowledge reached the right person, was examined seriously and received an accountable answer.

The output is a decision, a request for evidence or a documented reason for not acting. Silence is not a decision.

Week four: Look for a consequence

Return to the original concern. Did it arrive accurately, or was it softened during escalation? Did the decision alter a procedure, a metric, a resource allocation or an operating instruction? If not, was the reason communicated to those who raised it?

Record what can be observed and what remains uncertain. Schedule a follow-up after 30 or 60 days to check whether any change was implemented and retained. Four weeks can trace a decision; they cannot establish long-term impact.

The output is a defensible account of what happened to the question after the learning conversation ended.

Measure what the organization could finally address

This approach asks learning leaders to keep several outcomes separate. Did the manager demonstrate the skill? Did the issue reach an authorized decision-maker without losing its substance? Was there an accountable response? Did that response lead to observable action? Did any change last?

These are different forms of evidence. Collapsing them into one success score would hide the very distinction the audit is designed to reveal.

The audit also requires a sponsor. Learning teams cannot independently grant operating authority, rewrite reporting rules or promise protection they do not control. Their contribution is to make the path from inquiry to decision visible and bring the right leaders into that path.

The goal is not more escalation for its own sake. Some concerns can and should be resolved locally. Others deserve a reasoned rejection. What matters is that learning is not mistaken for organizational response simply because the conversation was productive.

The question to ask after the applause

At your next leadership program review, keep the satisfaction scores. Keep the observations of stronger coaching and better listening. Those achievements deserve recognition.

Then, bring one difficult operational question to the table. Show what employees knew, how their manager responded and where the concern went next. Ask what decision followed.

If the answer is unclear, you have found an evaluation gap worth investigating. If the issue disappeared, you may have found a governance problem that no amount of listening practice will solve on its own.

Stronger leaders are always worth developing. But an organization can fill its ranks with better listeners and still govern itself through incomplete information.

The more demanding test of leadership development is what the organization can finally decide because someone was heard.