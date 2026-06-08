AI is reshaping the career ladder before organizations understand the consequences

Most conversations about artificial intelligence and work focus on job displacement. Discussions often center on which roles could be automated, how organizations will restructure teams and whether AI will ultimately reduce headcount.

Yet many organizations are making a different set of decisions that could have a much larger impact over time. As AI takes on more of the research, drafting, analysis and administrative work that once belonged to junior employees organizations are beginning to rethink how they hire and develop talent.

According to the latest research at D2L, 30 percent of HR leaders say their organizations now favor hiring fewer entry-level workers and more experienced employees supported by AI. The immediate productivity benefits are easy to understand. The more difficult question is what happens when fewer people have the opportunity to develop the skills and experience that organizations will eventually need in senior roles.

Organizations cannot hire experienced talent forever

Every experienced employee starts as a beginner. Organizations have traditionally developed expertise by giving junior employees opportunities to learn through real work. Entry-level roles exposed employees to customers, projects, decisions and problems they would not encounter in a classroom. Over time, those experiences produced the managers, specialists, technical experts and leaders organizations relied on.

That development process often happened naturally because the work itself created learning opportunities. Employees gained experience by participating in projects, solving problems and gradually taking on greater responsibility. While organizations have always supplemented that learning through mentorship and training, much of professional development used to happen on the job.

Organizations can hire experienced talent from the market, but they cannot rely on doing so indefinitely. Every organization ultimately depends on its ability to develop talent internally. Today’s entry-level employees become tomorrow’s managers, technical leaders and subject matter experts.

AI is changing the economics of workforce development

Many of the tasks historically assigned to junior employees can now be completed by AI systems in minutes. Research, drafting, analysis, documentation and administrative work increasingly require fewer people than they did only a few years ago.

D2L’s research found that among organizations planning to reduce entry-level hiring, 56 percent cite AI-driven automation as the primary reason. The logic is straightforward. One experienced employee supported by AI can often accomplish work that previously required multiple contributors.

The challenge is that workforce development has historically been embedded inside the work itself. The same tasks organizations are automating often served as the mechanism through which employees learned how the business operated. They provided opportunities to build judgment, develop expertise and gain experience navigating real-world decisions.

As organizations automate more foundational work, they may also be reducing opportunities for employees to develop the capabilities that organizations will need in the future.

The effects may not appear for years

Unlike layoffs, talent pipeline issues rarely appear immediately. Organizations can continue hiring experienced workers for years before underlying shortages become visible.

The employees who become future managers, technical leaders and subject matter experts typically spend years accumulating experience before reaching those positions. Leadership pipelines develop gradually. Expertise compounds over time.

If fewer employees enter those development pathways today, fewer people may be available to fill critical roles later. Organizations may not realize they have weakened the pipeline until they begin struggling to fill leadership and specialist positions from within.

That challenge can be difficult to identify because the consequences often emerge long after the decisions that created them. By the time organizations recognize a shortage of experienced talent, rebuilding those capabilities may take years.

Most organizations do not yet have a replacement plan

Perhaps most notably, D2L’s research found that 74 percent of organizations report having no active plan to build expertise that may be lost as AI absorbs more foundational work.

Many organizations appear to assume that employee development will continue largely as it always has. That assumption becomes more difficult to sustain when fewer employees spend time performing the work that historically taught them how the business operates.

Organizations may need to become much more intentional about mentorship, apprenticeships, rotational programs, experiential learning and other approaches that help employees build expertise through practice. The goal is not to preserve manual work for its own sake. The goal is to ensure that employees continue developing the judgment, experience and professional instincts that organizations depend on.

For decades, organizations could rely on work itself to develop expertise. As AI takes over more of that work, expertise may become something organizations have to build more deliberately than they have in the past.