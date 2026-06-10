Leadership development in a BANI world

How are we designing leadership development for stability in an era of instability?

This was one of the questions panelists tackled during Chief Learning Officer’s March 2026 Breakfast Club, which was focused on “Human-Centered Leadership in a Tech-Driven World.”

In this excerpt from the discussion, which was led and moderated by Aloha Learning Advisors Founder Kimo Kippen, we hear from Michelle Baker, Chief People Officer at FORUM Credit Union; Dr. Rayne Bozeman, Director of Culture and Leadership Development at Georgia Tech Human Resources; and Ryan Heinl, CEO at SIY Global, as they dive into leadership development in the context of the BANI (brittle, anxious, nonlinear, incomprehensible) framework — a modern evolution of VUCA that focuses on navigating business systems and global environments that are inherently chaotic, fragile and emotionally taxing.

You can access this entire Breakfast Club on demand HERE.

Registration is also open for all of our upcoming 2026 Breakfast Clubs at www.chieflearningofficer.com.