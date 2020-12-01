There are two things most people in L&D fully understand when it comes to virtual learning. The first thing we all know is that there is a chain of value that occurs when any program is implemented. Participants react to the program, learn the program’s skills and knowledge, apply the skills and knowledge in their work setting, and have a corresponding impact, which is a business measure. When the portion of the impact connected to the program is converted to money and compared with the program’s cost, a financial ROI is calculated.

The chain of impact is important because it can be broken at any point, and one level is a precondition for the other. For example, if there is no learning, there is no application. If there is no application, there is no impact.

The second thing we all know is that virtual learning fails in many cases. This failure primarily occurs because of four reasons:

1. Serious multitasking takes place with virtual learning. We all know that multitasking inhibits the learning process. If you inhibit learning, you inhibit application.

2. The managers of the participant are almost always left out of the situation with virtual learning. Yet, the participants’ managers have the greatest influence on the learners to ensure they apply what was learned and it has the appropriate impact.

3. Virtual learning is designed to achieve learning; it is not designed for application and impact. Just examine virtual learning books and see how many of them provide information on designing for application and impact. All the focus is on designing for learning.

4. Technology and connectivity can fail. Even the best programs in the best of organizations experience technology failures. These failures inevitably happen with virtual learning but are unlikely to occur with in-person programs.

With the failures of virtual learning and the fact that most learning programs have shifted to a virtual format, we must design for application and impact. This design should include the involvement of the managers of the participants. Without this approach, virtual learning will continue to fail to deliver the results that in-person programs deliver.

So, how do you design for virtual learning to deliver impact and ROI? Here are a few powerful techniques to design for application and impact.

Before the program is implemented, create application and impact objectives to show the participants what is expected of them when they leave the program and the expected impact. The impact is why the program is being implemented. Additionally, job aids and application guides can be created to enable and support participants to use what they have learned. Managers can meet with participants before the program and, in a matter of seconds, create an expectation to achieve results. This is a powerful way to transfer learning to the job.

During the program, action plans can be developed to detail the application steps. Virtual learning developers and organizers can essentially teach to application and impact instead of teaching to learning.

After the program, technology can assist in many ways. Coaching videos can be developed to help participants through particularly tough issues of application. The use of apps and guided software support can enable participants to apply what they’ve learned. Automated reminders can prompt participants to provide data on the use of the content and provide data to show successes. Group coaching can be organized. Follow-up sessions and nudging techniques can be developed to get participants to apply the content. On-the-job trainers can be made available to support application of the learning. Many creative techniques can be used to entice, encourage, support and recognize participants as they apply what they have learned and achieve impact.

If we don’t step up to this challenge and get serious about having an impact, virtual learning will be dismissed as a waste of time and resources. It doesn’t have to be this way; it just requires planning for the results and designing programs to deliver the results that are needed.

Remember, the results don’t end when we have achieved learning. The results must go toward impact because impact is what executives and funders want to see. Learning is an intermediate step to the ultimate success that is needed by so many stakeholders.

Our team at ROI Institute has developed 30 techniques to design virtual learning for application and impact. Let us know if you would like a copy.