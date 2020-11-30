When the coronavirus pandemic first struck earlier this year, people everywhere were suddenly confronted with more uncertainty than most had experienced in their lifetimes. Unanswered questions swirled in all our minds: What does this mean for me? Is my family safe? How will I work now? Is my job secure? How long will the pandemic last?

Kamila Sip, Ph.D., serves as senior director of neuroscience research at the Neuroleadership Institute, where she helps organizations build inclusive cultures guided by implementing a science-based approach to behavior change at scale. She holds her Ph.D. in the Neuroscience of Human Deception from Aarhus University in Denmark in partnership with the Wellcome Trust Centre for Neuroimaging in the United Kingdom. To comment, email editor@clomedia.com.


Advertisement

Next Up