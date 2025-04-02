TLD Group, Texas Health Resources and LifeSource to Share Insights on Building Resilient Teams at ASHHRA’s 2025 Annual Conference

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, April 1, 2025 — In today’s rapidly changing healthcare landscape, leaders must navigate both immediate organizational needs and long-term strategic goals. During the American Society for Healthcare Human Resources Administration (ASHHRA) Conference, taking place in Albuquerque, NM, April 6-8, three transformative leaders who have successfully faced these dual challenges will discuss Balancing the Short and Long Game: Leadership Strategies for Building Resilient Teams in Healthcare, aimed at helping healthcare leaders navigate both immediate challenges and long-term strategic growth.

Speakers will include Tracy Duberman, Ph.D., FACHE, President, The Leadership Development Group; Kelly Martin, BBA, VP, CHRO, Texas Health Resources, and Nordeen Gangani, Chief People and Culture Officer, LifeSource. The panelists will discuss how to develop future-ready leaders while organizations restructure. The session will take place on Sunday, April 6th at 1:10 pm at the 2025 ASHHRA Conference in Albuquerque, NM.

“We look forward to presenting at ASHHRA and sharing our insights with the healthcare HR professionals in attendance. Kelly, Nordeen and I will offer actionable takeaways on how to meet current operational needs while developing leadership teams, strategies for fostering cohesive, high-performing teams, and insights on developing emerging leaders and ensuring organizational continuity,” explained Tracy Duberman, PhD, President and CEO of The Leadership Development (TLD) Group. “We invite all in attendance to join us for this dynamic presentation.”

The Leadership Development Group is a global coaching and talent development consulting firm. Through its customized leadership solutions, TLD Group ignites leaders, teams, and organizations to align their passion to purpose to transform the healthcare industry. TLD Group works with the most influential players in the industry — providers, payers, health systems, pharmaceutical companies, policymakers, health-adjacent, and those looking to disrupt. TLD Group’s talent development solutions create leaders who are collaborative change agents capable of executing mission-critical organizational strategies.

Media Contact

Amy Riemer, Media Relations, The Leadership Development Group

amy@riemercommunications.com