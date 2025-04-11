Celebrating L&D Programs That Deliver Business-Ready Impact

Raleigh, NC, April 11, 2025 — Intrepid by VitalSource has officially announced the winners of the 2025 Intrepid Momentum Awards, honoring standout achievements in digital learning design, innovation, and impact. Now in its third year, the Momentum Awards recognize organizations leading the way in delivering meaningful, business-aligned learning experiences on the Intrepid platform.

Spanning 12 unique categories, this year’s honorees were selected for their creativity, results-driven design, and measurable success in addressing strategic learning goals—from leadership development and onboarding to upskilling and operational transformation.

“Our clients and partners continue to raise the bar for learning innovation,” said JR Burch, Director of Learning Experience Design at Intrepid and leader of the Momentum Awards program. “The Intrepid Momentum Awards were created to celebrate the creativity, passion, and results our clients bring to their programs. The momentum we’re recognizing isn’t just about progress—it’s about the lasting impact these programs are making in organizations around the world.”

2025 Momentum Award Winners

Best Overall Course – Blanchard | Business Acumen Foundations

Best Time-Released Program – ServiceNow | ServiceNow Sales Academy

Best Always-On Program – UnitedHealthcare | Drive to Digital Learning Portal

Most Impactful Results – CoreLogic | PagerDuty Foundations

Most Impactful Project – Daikin | Ignite 2024 Capstone

Best Group Project – Omnicom Media Group | OMG Accelerate

Most Impactful Video Assignment – Genesee & Wyoming Inc. | Conflict Management

Best Visual Design (Tie) – Microsoft | Constructive Conversations

Best Visual Design (Tie) – Chick-fil-A | New Operator Fundamentals

Best Moderation of a Class – ServiceNow | Architecture Excellence (ArchX)

Most Engaging Discussion – GP Strategies | Leadership AI

Most Creative Use of a Mission (Project) – Blanchard | Business Acumen Foundations

Best Communication Strategy – CoreLogic | The Cloud Enablement GCP Fundamentals Program

“These award-winning experiences demonstrate excellence—they foster connection, encourage real practice, and drive meaningful behavior change,” said Sam Herring, VP and General Manager of Intrepid. “Our partners and clients are delivering outcomes that matter—including stronger leadership pipelines, increased revenue, dramatic business efficiencies, and even inspiring innovative new businesses. We’re proud to be their partner in this important work.”

The 2025 winners were honored during a live virtual ceremony on April 10th, 2025 that was attended by learning leaders, program designers, and members of the Intrepid team. Full program highlights and behind-the-scenes stories are available here.

About the Intrepid Momentum Awards

The Momentum Awards were created to celebrate digital learning programs that demonstrate innovation, engagement, and measurable business impact. Winners are selected by a cross-functional panel of Intrepid team members each year.

About Us

Intrepid is the cohort learning platform that helps organizations connect learners, encourage practice and application, and build mission-critical skills at scale. Whether launching global onboarding, developing leaders, or driving behavior change, Intrepid empowers teams to create high-impact, collaborative learning experiences. Learn more at www.intrepidlearning.com.

