After running more than 10 HYROX races across the Asia-Pacific region, I have learned that knowing what is coming doesn’t make it easier. For those new to HYROX, every race follows the same format: eight 1-kilometer runs interspersed with eight functional workout stations. Yet every race feels different. The atmosphere varies, and the running surface might be as hard as concrete in one race or bouncy in another. The turf can make a sled push that felt manageable in training suddenly feel immovable, and sometimes despite all the preparation, your mind simply doesn’t cooperate.

As someone who has worked in leadership and people development for more than two decades and trains consistently as a hybrid athlete, I increasingly see parallels between how we prepare athletes and how we develop leaders. Five lessons from the course apply directly to how organizations develop leaders.

Preparation matters, but mindset determines what you do with it

I remember one race where I felt I was physically well prepared yet from the first kilometer, something did not feel right. Mentally, I had almost given up before the real race had begun. Every station felt harder than expected. By the time I reached the sleds, the difficulty of the turf was enough to daunt me. At that point, all the physical preparation in the world wasn’t going to carry me through.

I had to change the conversation in my head: “One station at a time. Just keep moving. Finish the race.” I eventually did finish. It reminded me that we can equip leaders with frameworks, tools and knowledge, but capability alone isn’t enough. Under pressure, mindset determines whether we can access that capability.

Leadership development cannot only be about what leaders know. We must develop how they respond when circumstances don’t follow the plan. As organizations accelerate their artificial intelligence transformation, this becomes increasingly relevant. Investing in technology, tools and skills is important, but transformation ultimately depends on leaders having the mindset to challenge established practices, embrace uncertainty and translate capability into action.

Sometimes you need to put the blinders on

I remember my first singles race, for which I had prepared intensely. I spent months clocking up kilometers and attending preparation classes. Before the race, I visualized how I would pace each run and navigate every station. Yet when the race started, I saw fellow competitors sprinting around the track while I seemed to be falling behind. Watching others overtake me caused me to abandon my strategy. Worried about being left behind, I ran much faster than my planned pace and was already exhausted by the first station. It was a disaster.

Leadership is similar. There will always be someone performing better or being promoted faster. Another business may be growing more quickly and seem to have an easier journey.

Watching everyone else can cause us to abandon our own strategy. Sometimes leadership requires tuning out the rest: understand your game plan, manage your pace and execute. This does not mean ignoring competitors; it means learning from them without allowing comparisons to dictate every decision.

Run your own race!

Big challenges become manageable when you break them down. HYROX can look intimidating: eight kilometers of running, sled pushes and pulls, burpee broad jumps, rowing, farmer’s carries, sandbag lunges and finally 100 wall balls. Think about the entire race at once and it feels enormous.

My mental model became much simpler: one kilometer. One station. Then, the next kilometer.

I have used the same philosophy professionally.

At one organization, I was tasked with designing and implementing a global talent program for future leaders. Resources were limited, employees were geographically dispersed and the program needed to scale globally while remaining relevant to different functions and markets. Instead of attempting to build one enormous global program, I broke it into four phases. Each phase had a gate where we assessed effectiveness, learned from the implementation and refined what came next. That ultimately enabled us to deploy multiple talent programs across the organization without requiring enormous resources.

The lesson wasn’t to make the ambition smaller. It was to make the next step manageable.

More isn’t always better

This is the lesson I am still learning. My challenge isn’t finding motivation to train, but knowing when to stop. I train almost every day, sometimes twice a day. I have gone 15 consecutive days without a rest day and have continued training when my legs were telling me otherwise. My instinct was always to keep doing more.

But more training doesn’t automatically create better performance. Recovery is training, too.

Leadership has the same trap. We often celebrate the leader who takes on another project, attends another meeting, works another weekend and continually pushes harder. But sustainable performance requires knowing when not to push. Quality matters more than quantity, and recovery creates capacity. Sometimes slowing down today enables you to perform better tomorrow. Just as HYROX demands knowing when to accelerate, maintain pace or recover, leadership requires recognizing when to push for performance and when to create capacity for sustainable growth.

I need to remind myself of this as an athlete as much as I remind leaders of it at work.

Progress isn’t always a personal best

I am still not satisfied with my HYROX singles timings. After each race, I tend to be my own harshest critic: I could have run faster; I shouldn’t have stopped there, or I could have pushed harder.

Then I start analyzing: Where did I lose time? Was my running pace better than before? Did I improve at particular stations? Did my strategy work? What needs to change in training?

That process has changed how I think about progress. Of course I want a faster finishing time, but progress can also mean a stronger station, a better kilometer pace or executing my race strategy more effectively. A final time is rarely the result of one dramatic moment. It is the sum of small choices: how efficiently I move between stations, whether I stop during the farmers carry, whether taking a sip of water becomes an unnecessary break and how quickly I settle back into my running pace. A few seconds here and there can add up to minutes on the clock.

Leadership development should be viewed similarly. A promotion isn’t the only evidence that someone has developed. As organizations rethink their structures and become more agile, traditional promotions may no longer be the most meaningful measure of leadership growth. Development can be seen in the small choices leaders make each day: addressing a difficult conversation rather than postponing it, listening before reacting, following through on a commitment or giving timely feedback. Repeated over time, these behaviors build trust, shape culture and strengthen the organization. The bigger outcomes are often an accumulation of seemingly insignificant decisions.

As we know all too well, development is often visible before the result is.

Leadership development isn’t just a program

Perhaps my favorite HYROX moments are not actually about my finishing times. At one race, I was doing wall balls with strangers on either side of me. Everyone was exhausted and yet somehow, we kept encouraging one another: “Keep going, a few more to go. You’ve got this.”

We were technically competing, but in that moment, we were encouraging one another to finish. It reinforced something I strongly believe about leadership development. We sometimes behave as though putting someone through a leadership program will somehow produce a leader. It won’t.

A program can provide knowledge, frameworks and experiences. But developing leaders requires something much bigger: managers who coach them, colleagues who challenge them, opportunities that stretch them, cultures where mistakes become learning, and organizations willing to give people meaningful opportunities before they feel completely ready. HR can help design the experience, but the business and the individual must own the development.

It takes an organization to develop a leader

HYROX has taught me that preparation builds capability, but mindset determines how effectively we apply it when circumstances become challenging. Knowing when to rest and recover is just as important as training.

The people around us can encourage us and help us grow. Above all, progress is built through the decisions we repeat, not just the dramatic moments we remember. And we don’t have to feel completely ready before taking on something intimidating. Break it down. Take the first step. Reach the first station. Learn. Adjust.

Then, keep moving. Because whether in HYROX, business or leadership development, a small action taken today is worth far more than a collection of great intentions that never make it to the start line.