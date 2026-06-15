The power of preference: Stop designing for the average learner

Organizations spend billions of dollars each year on learning and development. Yet despite those investments, many employees remain disengaged during training, struggle to apply what they learn and quickly forget new information once a program ends.

The problem may not be the content. It may be the assumption that all learners engage in the same way.

For decades, corporate learning has largely been designed around standardized delivery models.

Employees attend the same workshops, complete the same modules and follow the same learning pathways regardless of how they prefer to engage with information, peers or facilitators. While standardization improves efficiency, it often overlooks a critical reality: Engagement is personal.

As organizations face increasing pressure to upskill and reskill their workforce, understanding learner preferences may be one of the most underutilized tools available to chief learning officers.

Engagement is more than participation

When many organizations measure engagement, they focus on attendance, completion rates or satisfaction surveys. These metrics matter, but they tell only part of the story.

Researchers generally describe engagement as having four dimensions:

Cognitive engagement reflects the mental effort learners invest in understanding and applying new knowledge.

reflects the mental effort learners invest in understanding and applying new knowledge. Emotional engagement captures interest, relevance and connection to the learning experience.

captures interest, relevance and connection to the learning experience. Behavioral engagement includes participation, completion and follow-through.

includes participation, completion and follow-through. Agentic engagement refers to learners taking an active role in shaping their learning through questions, feedback and self-advocacy.

Each dimension influences whether learning ultimately translates into improved workplace performance. A large meta-analysis involving more than 196,000 participants found that behavioral and cognitive engagement are particularly strong predictors of achievement.

For learning leaders, that finding carries an important implication: Engagement is not simply a feel-good outcome. It is a leading indicator of learning effectiveness.

Why preferences matter

Learners differ significantly in how they prefer to engage.

Some thrive in collaborative discussions. Others prefer time for reflection before contributing ideas. Some enjoy experimenting with real-world problems. Others learn best through structured guidance before applying concepts independently.

These preferences do not determine what individuals can learn. Rather, they influence how learners are most likely to become engaged in the process.

Research consistently shows that meaningful choice enhances motivation. When learners have opportunities to exercise autonomy, they are more likely to invest effort, persist through challenges and experience ownership over their development.

In workplace learning, this suggests a simple but powerful shift: Instead of asking only what employees need to learn, organizations should also ask how employees prefer to engage while learning.

The first benefit: People feel heard

One of the most immediate benefits of soliciting learner preferences has little to do with instructional design. It has to do with respect.

When organizations ask employees about their learning preferences, they send a message that employee perspectives matter. That signal can strengthen trust, inclusion and psychological ownership.

This effect aligns closely with self-determination theory, which identifies autonomy, competence and relatedness as key drivers of intrinsic motivation. Preference-based approaches support all three. Employees experience autonomy when they have influence over their learning. They experience competence when learning aligns with their strengths. They experience relatedness when they feel their perspectives are valued.

For organizations navigating change initiatives, digital transformation or large-scale reskilling efforts, these psychological benefits can be especially valuable.

However, there is an important caveat: Organizations must close the feedback loop.

If employees are repeatedly asked for input but never see evidence that their feedback influences learning experiences, trust can quickly erode. Preference collection without responsiveness risks creating cynicism rather than engagement.

The second benefit: Better learning design

Preference data also provides practical information that learning leaders can use to improve program design.

Consider collaborative learning. Understanding whether learners prefer small-group discussion, peer partnerships or independent preparation before group interaction can help facilitators structure activities more effectively.

Experiential learning becomes more impactful when employees see clear connections between activities and real workplace challenges.

Reflective learning can be strengthened when learners are offered multiple options for processing and documenting insights.

Problem-solving exercises become more engaging when participants can connect them to issues they find meaningful.

None of these adjustments require individualized learning plans for every employee. Instead, they involve designing learning environments that offer meaningful pathways for engagement.

The goal is not unlimited customization. The goal is intentional flexibility.

Building more human-centered learning

The most effective learning organizations increasingly recognize that engagement cannot be mandated.

Employees choose whether to invest attention, effort and energy in learning experiences. Those choices are influenced by whether learning feels relevant, meaningful and responsive to their needs.

Preference-informed learning acknowledges this reality.

When organizations understand how employees prefer to engage and then incorporate that knowledge into learning design, they create conditions that support deeper participation, stronger motivation and greater ownership of development.

In turn, organizations benefit from stronger capability building, improved learning transfer and more effective workforce development.

A strategic opportunity for CLOs

As artificial intelligence, automation and rapid technological change continue to reshape work, organizations need employees who can learn continuously and adapt quickly.

That challenge cannot be solved through content alone.

It requires learning environments that motivate people to engage deeply and persist through complexity.

Centering learner preferences is not about making learning easier. It is about making learning more effective.

The organizations that succeed in developing future-ready talent may be those that stop designing for the average learner and start designing for the learners they actually have.