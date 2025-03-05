Voices of CLO Podcast: Rich Douglas on the Role of the CLO – Part 2

In this episode of Voices of CLO, we’re back to conclude a two-part discussion about the role of the chief learning officer!

Rich Douglas, executive director of Bellevue University’s Human Capital Lab, joins Chief Learning Officer Editor-in-Chief Ashley St. John to dive into the role of a CLO, what the journey to that role looks like and resources CLOs can use along the way.

Also, to hear more from Rich, check out the Human Capital Lab Podcast, which explores the intersection between learning and the lives of the people who make businesses go!