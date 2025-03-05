  • BUDDY PASS NOW AVAILABLE on CLO Symposium Registration, CLO Accelerator Enrollment and Membership.
  • BUDDY PASS NOW AVAILABLE on CLO Symposium Registration, CLO Accelerator Enrollment and Membership.
  • BUDDY PASS NOW AVAILABLE on CLO Symposium Registration, CLO Accelerator Enrollment and Membership.
  • BUDDY PASS NOW AVAILABLE on CLO Symposium Registration, CLO Accelerator Enrollment and Membership.

Sign Up

Voices of CLO Podcast: Rich Douglas on the Role of the CLO – Part 2

In Part 2 of this two-part discussion, Rich Douglas, executive director of Bellevue University’s Human Capital Lab, continues his exploration of the journey to becoming a chief learning officer.

Published 

In Part 2 of this two-part discussion, Rich Douglas, executive director of Bellevue University’s Human Capital Lab, continues his exploration of the journey to becoming a chief learning officer.

Ashley St. John

In this episode of Voices of CLO, we’re back to conclude a two-part discussion about the role of the chief learning officer!

Rich Douglas, executive director of Bellevue University’s Human Capital Lab, joins Chief Learning Officer Editor-in-Chief Ashley St. John to dive into the role of a CLO, what the journey to that role looks like and resources CLOs can use along the way.

Check out Voices of CLO on your favorite podcast player!

Also, to hear more from Rich, check out the Human Capital Lab Podcast, which explores the intersection between learning and the lives of the people who make businesses go!

Search the website

Upcoming Events

View Calendar

Upcoming Events

View Calendar

View All

Library

NewsWire

Post a press release