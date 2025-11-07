Chief Learning Officer honors its 2025 LearningElite winners

Chief Learning Officer hosted its annual LearningElite Gala on Thursday, November 6, where the final ranking of the winners was revealed.

This year, 33 organizations—representing industries such as health care, insurance, government, finance and more—join the ranks of the elite organizations in corporate learning and development.

Developed under the guidance of an advisory board of CLOs and senior subject matter experts, the LearningElite Awards program has been honoring the best in L&D since 2011. Now in its 15th year, this prestigious benchmarking program has never been more competitive. In fact, just hundredths of a point separated the top two organizations. This year’s judges certainly had their work cut out for them.

Each LearningElite application is reviewed by multiple judges in order to reduce bias. LearningElite judges have about 10 years’ industry experience. This year, 85 judges dedicated their time and expertise to the program.

These judges score organizations based on their strategy and performance in the five LearningElite dimensions: Learning strategy, leadership commitment, learning execution, learning impact and business performance results.

Organizations are then ranked Gold, Silver or Bronze based on their performance relative to the LearningElite benchmark and pinnacle scores. The summarized and anonymized data from each organization’s application is then compiled into the annual LearningElite benchmarking report—a perfect snapshot of the L&D industry.

Seven Editor’s Choice awards are also given every year: one for each of the five dimensions, one for Best Mid-Size Company and one for Best Small Company.

The number-one-ranked company and the 2025 organization of the year, Nationwide, once again joins the LearningElite Winner’s Circle of number-one organizations from the past three years. The Winner’s Circle was introduced in 2014 and was retroactively applied to 2013. Organizations remain in the Winner’s Circle for three years. The organization may continue to participate in the benchmarking portion of the LearningElite program, but will not be included in the ranking.

Congratulations to the 2025 LearningElite!

Bronze organizations:

33. IMD Business School

32. Vinpearl Joint stock company

31. Sanlam Retail Mass

30. Massey Services, Inc.

29. Prime Therapeutics

28. DataArt

27. United Health Group Incorporated

26. 7-Eleven, Inc.

25. Kimball Midwest

24. New York Life Insurance Company

23. Tokio Marine HCC

Silver organizations:

22. Herc Rentals, Inc.

21. Davenport University

20. Stripe

19. Security Training Directorate, Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency, Department of Defense

18. MANTECH

17. AT&T

16. University of Virginia

15. EPAM Systems, Inc.

14. Sidley Austin LLP

13. Forvis Mazars, LLP

12. Cardinal Health

11. Allied Universal

Gold organizations:

10. ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited

9. Department of Veterans Affairs Acquisition Academy

8. Dayton Children’s Hospital

7. Cleveland Clinic Health System

6. NSW Office of Sport

5. Verizon

4. Panda Restaurant Group

3. State Compensation Insurance Fund

2. Choice Hotels International

1. Nationwide

Editor’s Choice winners:

Editor’s Choice Winner in Learning Strategy:

Choice Hotels International

Editor’s Choice Winner in Leadership Commitment:

Verizon

Editor’s Choice Winner in Learning Execution:

Choice Hotels International

Editor’s Choice Winner in Learning Impact:

Nationwide

Editor’s Choice Winner in Business Performance:

Panda Restaurant Group

Editor’s Choice Best Mid-Size Company:

State Compensation Insurance Fund

Editor’s Choice Best Small Company:

NSW Office of Sport

Current Winner’s Circle members:

2025: Nationwide Insurance

2024: Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina

2023: KPMG

