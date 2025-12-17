GP Strategies Caps Banner Year with 50+ Industry Recognitions for AI Innovation and Learning Excellence

Troy, MI, December 17, 2025 – GP Strategies Corporation, a global leader in workforce transformation solutions, is celebrating an exceptional year with more than 50 industry awards and recognitions that underscore the company’s ability to help organizations learn at the pace their business demands, turning human capability into competitive advantage in an AI-first age.

The year’s accolades tell a story of innovation meeting impact for GP Strategies and its partners. As organizations worldwide navigated the accelerating pace of change — where skills evolve in months and business strategies shift faster than traditional training cycles — GP Strategies emerged as the trusted partner that people leaders rely on to keep learning velocity aligned with business velocity.

Leading the AI Revolution in Learning

GP Strategies’ commitment to AI innovation through AIQ, GP Strategies’ proprietary AI orchestration platform, earned significant industry recognition. AIQ helped the company secure placement on Training Industry’s inaugural Top 20 lists for both AI Coaching and Learner Support Tools Companies and AI Content Creation and Authoring Tools Companies, while Brandon Hall Group honored GP Strategies with three Silver technology awards, including Best Advance in Generative AI for Business Impact in partnership with Microsoft.

“These AI recognitions validate our approach of keeping people at the center while harnessing AI to accelerate learning on a scale,” said Jeff Fissel, VP of Technology at GP Strategies. “In a world moving at the pace of AI, our clients need partners who can deliver the speed, relevance, and quality that drives real performance improvement. That’s exactly what we’ve been doing for over 50 years, and now we’re bringing that deep expertise into the AI-first age.”

A Year of Gold Standards

The momentum extended across GP Strategies’ full portfolio of capabilities. Training Industry reinforced the company’s market leadership by naming GP Strategies to eight Top 20 lists, including the 14th year as a Top Custom Content Development Company. The breadth of recognition — spanning IT and technical training, leadership development, learning services, and the inaugural AI categories — reflects a rare ability to deliver excellence across the full spectrum of organizational needs.

The company earned an impressive collection of Gold awards from Brandon Hall Group’s HCM Excellence Awards, including recognition for Best Learning Strategy, Best Custom Content (multiple wins), and Best Development Program for Frontline Leaders.

Three Chief Learning Officer Learning in Practice awards — including Gold for Excellence in Community Service with Vichy Laboratoires’ Hormonall platform, which has engaged over 160,000 users — demonstrated the company’s ability to create trusted learning experiences that develop the mindsets, skillsets, and toolsets people need to perform and transform.

Partnership and Performance

GP Strategies’ client partnerships yielded both business impact and creative excellence. The company was honored as a GM Supplier of the Year for the eighth consecutive year — a testament to sustained value delivery, measurable impact on business growth, and the kind of deep collaboration that enables continuous learning at scale. Seven MarCom awards, including four Platinum honors for magazine design and publications, showcased the company’s ability to combine strategic thinking with creative execution.

Innovative programs demonstrated GP Strategies’ ability to reimagine traditional learning challenges. The Code of Business Conduct Training with Pernod Ricard, recognized with a Silver award for Excellence in Content by Chief Learning Officer, transformed mandatory compliance into an engaging adventure game, achieving 98% completion and reducing seat time by 80%. The F Major Program with HSBC Bangladesh, awarded Gold for Excellence in Executive Education, exemplified the company’s commitment to developing diverse leadership talent and creating inclusive pathways for career advancement.

Looking Forward

As GP Strategies enters 2026, this year’s recognition validates a fundamental truth: in an environment where technology accelerates change, organizations need partners who can match learning velocity with business velocity. The company’s combination of 50+ years of proven learning methodology with cutting-edge AI positions it uniquely to help clients navigate transformation with confidence and deliver results that matter — from productivity gains to faster time-to-competency to improved retention.

“This has been a remarkable year, but what these awards really represent is proof that our customers are successfully building the future-proof skills and capabilities they need to stay ahead,” said JF Vézina, CEO of GP Strategies. “Whether launching AI transformation, building skills-based organization capabilities, or enabling continuous learning that keeps pace with continuous change, we’re honored to be the partner that helps turn opportunity into performance.”

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies is a global leader in talent transformation, dedicated to empowering organizations to unlock their full potential. We help businesses enhance workforce performance and achieve strategic goals through innovative, technology-enabled learning solutions. With a proven track record of supporting over 6,000 organizations worldwide, we combine human expertise with AI-driven insights to deliver customized strategies that upskill talent, drive technology adoption, and optimize critical processes. Our mission is to create lasting impact by equipping organizations with the knowledge, skills, and tools needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving world.

For further information, contact Esther Veenhuizen, Global Head of Marketing, eveenhuizen@gpstrategies.com