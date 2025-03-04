The 2025 Learning in Practice Awards are open

Chief Learning Officer is now accepting applications for its 2025 Learning in Practice Awards program!

Established in 2003, the Learning in Practice Awards recognize learning leaders who have demonstrated excellence in the design and delivery of employee development programs through a combination of strong leadership, vision, business acumen and strategic alignment. Gold, silver and bronze awards are presented in seven practitioner-specific categories to CLOs and qualified senior learning leaders for their work within their organizations. Eight categories of provider-specific awards recognize qualified service providers, vendors and consultants for their work on behalf of a client organization.

The Learning in Practice Awards also annually recognize one CLO of the Year. This accolade, Chief Learning Officer’s most prestigious honor, recognizes an individual who has made extraordinary contributions to the field of learning and development, demonstrating visionary leadership and driving significant organizational impact.

Winners of the 2024 Learning in Practice Awards were honored during a special ceremony held during CLO’s annual Symposium last October in Tucson, including the 2024 CLO of the Year, Christopher Hall, assistant commissioner of the Office of Training and Development, U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The application period for 2025 applications will close May 7, 2025. Each application will be reviewed by multiple judges, including senior practitioners, learning and development experts, Chief Learning Officer editors and past award winners. Finalists will be announced in late June, and final gold, silver and bronze award rankings will be shared during a virtual ceremony in October.

CLO invites you to learn more about the Learning in Practice Awards program, the different categories and more by visiting the Learning in Practice Awards site. We can’t wait to celebrate the 2025 winners this fall!