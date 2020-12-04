Like many organizations in 2020, Ansira’s leaders have been trying to improve their approach to diversity, equity and inclusion.

Public conversations about systemic racism, the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police, and the Black Lives Matter protests that took place across the globe spurred executives at the 100-year-old marketing services firm to take a hard look at how they were addressing DEI, and what more they could be doing.

“George Floyd’s death in May and the social unrest that followed left us wondering ‘what is the appropriate response?’” says Robb Farrell, AVP of learning and development for Ansira in Dallas.

Leaders across the company agreed that they needed to address the micro-inequities and unconscious bias that might be permeating the Ansira culture — and they all made public commitments to doing better. “It has been one of my proudest moments at Ansira,” Farrell says.

Lunch is not enough

At the time the company had no formal diversity training. However, Farrell had overseen a diversity training program in his previous role at McAfee. “It had a tremendous impact on the organization,” he says. “People there are still talking about it.”

Unlike many diversity training programs that focus on actions leaders can take to engage diverse employees — take them to lunch! Invite them to speak in meetings! — this program focuses on self awareness and the differences between intent and outcome. “Even if you don’t intend to be biased, if someone has a different perspective on your actions, you need to pay attention to that,” Farrell says.