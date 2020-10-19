Chief Learning Officer has revealed the winners of the 2020 Learning in Practice Awards. The winners and their final rankings were announced during a virtual awards ceremony Tuesday, October 20, during CLO’s Virtual Fall Symposium.

Since 2003, the Learning in Practice Awards have recognized learning leaders who demonstrate excellence in the design and delivery of workforce learning and development programs. They do so through a combination of qualities including leadership, vision, business acumen and strategic alignment.

Awards were given in two broad categories: those for practitioner and those for provider. Practitioner awards are split into two divisions: Division 1 for organizations with 10,000 employees or more, and Division 2 for organizations with less than 10,000 employees. The ceremony closed with the announcement of CLO’s top honor, the prestigious CLO of the Year Award.

Congratulations to all of this year’s winners!

The 2020 CLO OF THE YEAR

Sydney Savion, Chief Learning Officer, Air New Zealand

THE BUSINESS IMPACT AWARD

Division 1:

Gold: John Kusi-Mensah, AVP, Global Distribution Academy, MetLife

Division 2:

Gold: Andrew Heifetz, Senior Manager – Global Technical Enablement, Akamai Technologies

Silver: Mike Blanchette, Senior Director Global Enablement, Veeam Software Corp.

Bronze: Jay Fortuna, Head of Learning and Development, Rewards Network

Bronze: Matthea Marquart, Director of Administration, Online Campus, Columbia University School of Social Work

THE BUSINESS PARTNERSHIP AWARD

Division 1:

Gold: Cardinal Health

Silver: TechnipFMC

Silver: XPO Logistics

Bronze: Centene Corp.

Division 2:

Gold: ChenMed

Gold: VNA Health Group

Silver: Comscore

Bronze: Texas A&M University

Bronze: Veeam Software Corp.

THE INNOVATION AWARD

Division 1:

Gold: Salvador Gutierrez, Corporate University Manager, General Motors Mexico

Silver: Terrence Donahue, Corporate Director of Learning, Emerson Electric

Bronze: Kristin Colber-Baker, Chief Learning Officer, Mars Inc.

Division 2:

Gold: Glenn Cermak, Global Director, Corporate Learning and Development, Qlik (Cermak has since moved on to a new Learning Consultant role with Skillsoft)

Silver: Michael Sinno, Vice President, Learning and Development, National Insurance Crime Bureau

Bronze: Tara D. Gray, Director, Organization Development, Texas A&M University

Bronze: Ciara Taylor, Talent Management Learning Supervisor, City of Memphis

THE STRATEGY AWARD

Division 1:

Gold: Simon Brown, Chief Learning Officer, Novartis

Silver: Patrick Angel, Senior Director of Global Learning Solutions and Development, Valmont Industries

Silver: Christopher Hall, Assistant Commissioner, U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Bronze: Terri Hoskins, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, TBC Corp.

Division 2:

Gold: Jim Whiteford, Executive Director, Ally

Silver: Kristina Tsiriotakis, Global Director of Learning and Organizational Development, DECIEM

Bronze: Sheryl Buscheck, Senior Director, Global Sales Enablement, Infoblox

THE TALENT MANAGEMENT AWARD

Division 1:

Gold: Annette Wilson, Senior Manager, Talent Development, Thermo Fisher

Division 2:

Gold: Paula Dixton, Director of Professional Development, Greenberg Traurig

Silver: Sarah Propernick, Manager, Training and Standards, Extended Stay America

Bronze: Diana Nguyan, Learning and Development Program Coordinator, Apeel Sciences

THE TECHNOLOGY AWARD

Division 1:

Gold: John Kusi-Mensah, AVP, Global Distribution Academy, MetLife

Silver: Salvador Gutierrez, Corporate University Manager, General Motors Mexico

Division 2:

Gold: Danette Shaifer, Director, Greenberg Traurig

THE TRAILBLAZER AWARD

Division 1:

Gold: Paul Peters, Technical Career Entry, NewFordTech

Division 2:

Gold: Katin Keirstead, Senior Director of Operations Systems, Planet Fitness

Gold: Michael Sinno, Vice President of Learning and Development, National Insurance Crime Bureau

Silver: Kristina Tsiriotakis, Global Director of Learning and Organizational Development, DECIEM

Bronze: Jay Fortuna, Head of Learning and Development, Rewards Network

EXCELLENCE IN ACADEMIC PARTNERSHIPS AWARD

Gold: University of Memphis Global

EXCELLENCE IN BLENDED LEARNING AWARD

Gold: GP Strategies

Silver: GP Strategies

Silver: Entelechy

Bronze: Roundtable Learning

EXCELLENCE IN COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARD

Gold: U.S. Cellular in partnership with JASON Learning

EXCELLENCE IN CONTENT AWARD

Gold: Steel Owl

Silver: GP Strategies

Bronze: Impact

EXCELLENCE IN E-LEARNING AWARD

Gold: SweetRush

Silver: NovoEd

Bronze: Allego

EXCELLENCE IN PARTNERSHIP AWARD

Gold: Explorance

Silver: Raytheon Professional Services

Bronze: GP Strategies

EXCELLENCE IN TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION AWARD