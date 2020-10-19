Chief Learning Officer has revealed the winners of the 2020 Learning in Practice Awards. The winners and their final rankings were announced during a virtual awards ceremony Tuesday, October 20, during CLO’s Virtual Fall Symposium.
Since 2003, the Learning in Practice Awards have recognized learning leaders who demonstrate excellence in the design and delivery of workforce learning and development programs. They do so through a combination of qualities including leadership, vision, business acumen and strategic alignment.
Awards were given in two broad categories: those for practitioner and those for provider. Practitioner awards are split into two divisions: Division 1 for organizations with 10,000 employees or more, and Division 2 for organizations with less than 10,000 employees. The ceremony closed with the announcement of CLO’s top honor, the prestigious CLO of the Year Award.
Congratulations to all of this year’s winners!
The 2020 CLO OF THE YEAR
Sydney Savion, Chief Learning Officer, Air New Zealand
THE BUSINESS IMPACT AWARD
Division 1:
- Gold: John Kusi-Mensah, AVP, Global Distribution Academy, MetLife
Division 2:
- Gold: Andrew Heifetz, Senior Manager – Global Technical Enablement, Akamai Technologies
- Silver: Mike Blanchette, Senior Director Global Enablement, Veeam Software Corp.
- Bronze: Jay Fortuna, Head of Learning and Development, Rewards Network
- Bronze: Matthea Marquart, Director of Administration, Online Campus, Columbia University School of Social Work
THE BUSINESS PARTNERSHIP AWARD
Division 1:
- Gold: Cardinal Health
- Silver: TechnipFMC
- Silver: XPO Logistics
- Bronze: Centene Corp.
Division 2:
- Gold: ChenMed
- Gold: VNA Health Group
- Silver: Comscore
- Bronze: Texas A&M University
- Bronze: Veeam Software Corp.
THE INNOVATION AWARD
Division 1:
- Gold: Salvador Gutierrez, Corporate University Manager, General Motors Mexico
- Silver: Terrence Donahue, Corporate Director of Learning, Emerson Electric
- Bronze: Kristin Colber-Baker, Chief Learning Officer, Mars Inc.
Division 2:
- Gold: Glenn Cermak, Global Director, Corporate Learning and Development, Qlik (Cermak has since moved on to a new Learning Consultant role with Skillsoft)
- Silver: Michael Sinno, Vice President, Learning and Development, National Insurance Crime Bureau
- Bronze: Tara D. Gray, Director, Organization Development, Texas A&M University
- Bronze: Ciara Taylor, Talent Management Learning Supervisor, City of Memphis
THE STRATEGY AWARD
Division 1:
- Gold: Simon Brown, Chief Learning Officer, Novartis
- Silver: Patrick Angel, Senior Director of Global Learning Solutions and Development, Valmont Industries
- Silver: Christopher Hall, Assistant Commissioner, U.S. Customs and Border Protection
- Bronze: Terri Hoskins, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, TBC Corp.
Division 2:
- Gold: Jim Whiteford, Executive Director, Ally
- Silver: Kristina Tsiriotakis, Global Director of Learning and Organizational Development, DECIEM
- Bronze: Sheryl Buscheck, Senior Director, Global Sales Enablement, Infoblox
THE TALENT MANAGEMENT AWARD
Division 1:
- Gold: Annette Wilson, Senior Manager, Talent Development, Thermo Fisher
Division 2:
- Gold: Paula Dixton, Director of Professional Development, Greenberg Traurig
- Silver: Sarah Propernick, Manager, Training and Standards, Extended Stay America
- Bronze: Diana Nguyan, Learning and Development Program Coordinator, Apeel Sciences
THE TECHNOLOGY AWARD
Division 1:
- Gold: John Kusi-Mensah, AVP, Global Distribution Academy, MetLife
- Silver: Salvador Gutierrez, Corporate University Manager, General Motors Mexico
Division 2:
- Gold: Danette Shaifer, Director, Greenberg Traurig
THE TRAILBLAZER AWARD
Division 1:
- Gold: Paul Peters, Technical Career Entry, NewFordTech
Division 2:
- Gold: Katin Keirstead, Senior Director of Operations Systems, Planet Fitness
- Gold: Michael Sinno, Vice President of Learning and Development, National Insurance Crime Bureau
- Silver: Kristina Tsiriotakis, Global Director of Learning and Organizational Development, DECIEM
- Bronze: Jay Fortuna, Head of Learning and Development, Rewards Network
EXCELLENCE IN ACADEMIC PARTNERSHIPS AWARD
- Gold: University of Memphis Global
EXCELLENCE IN BLENDED LEARNING AWARD
- Gold: GP Strategies
- Silver: GP Strategies
- Silver: Entelechy
- Bronze: Roundtable Learning
EXCELLENCE IN COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARD
- Gold: U.S. Cellular in partnership with JASON Learning
EXCELLENCE IN CONTENT AWARD
- Gold: Steel Owl
- Silver: GP Strategies
- Bronze: Impact
EXCELLENCE IN E-LEARNING AWARD
- Gold: SweetRush
- Silver: NovoEd
- Bronze: Allego
EXCELLENCE IN PARTNERSHIP AWARD
- Gold: Explorance
- Silver: Raytheon Professional Services
- Bronze: GP Strategies
EXCELLENCE IN TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION AWARD
- Gold: Gronstedt Group
- Silver: Raytheon Professional Services
