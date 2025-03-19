Building a life-long learning model using the IKIGAI framework powered by Gen AI

In the face of rapid technological and social disruptions, millions of employees struggle to adapt their professional expertise and career trajectories. Many find it challenging to identify meaningful learning pathways and acquire the requisite skills to lead impactful and fulfilling professional lives.

In 2022, we wrote about the application of artificial intelligence in corporate skill development. This model provided a structured framework centered around an analytics engine to facilitate the acquisition, application and activation of relevant learning tools, thereby enhancing the overall learning experience. Building upon this foundation, we expanded the concept by integrating a mathematical model based on the psychological construct of IKIGAI to optimize employee learning and performance potential. A key question that emerges is: What if technologies such as Generative AI could facilitate the discovery of one’s IKIGAI?

In this article, we will explore the application of GenAI in identifying IKIGAI within the context of a lifelong learning model. The proposed framework introduces an IKIGAI Alignment Score, or IAS, which quantifies the degree of alignment between an employee’s passions, interests, skill impact, organizational requirements and revenue contribution. This score is derived from the PIER model, developed by the authors of this article:

P: Passion

I: Impact

E: Excellence

R: Reward

By acting as an intelligent career development coach, this model recommends skill-building opportunities and roles that best align with an individual’s strengths, thereby driving optimal organizational outcomes.

Organizational transformations necessitate a workforce equipped with the right skills, mindset and adaptability to navigate evolving business landscapes effectively. The application of the IKIGAI-PIER model to an individual’s professional journey, and its correlation with organizational outcomes can significantly enhance engagement, productivity and long-term career satisfaction while driving business success.

Lifelong learning principles: A pyramid model inspired by UNESCO’s four pillars

In the context of lifelong learning, contextual understanding of concepts holds greater significance than the mere accumulation of knowledge. Rather than focusing solely on information retention, learners must develop a deep comprehension of concepts and their practical applications. This perspective aligns with UNESCO’s Four Pillars of Learning, introduced in its 1996 publication, which serves as a foundational framework for holistic education.

The Four Pillars of Learning are:

Learning to know—Involves acquiring knowledge and developing critical thinking skills, fostering curiosity and analytical reasoning.

Learning to do—Focuses on gaining practical skills and competencies essential for professional and personal growth.

Learning to live together—Emphasizes the cultivation of social skills, empathy, and respect for others, promoting collaboration and societal harmony.

Learning to be—Encourages personal development, creativity, and emotional intelligence, contributing to self-actualization and lifelong fulfilment.

A traditional interpretation of these pillars may visualize them as structural columns, like the Roman pillars often represented in classical educational or financial models. However, upon deeper introspection, we propose an alternative representation: a hierarchical pyramid structure akin to Maslow’s hierarchy of needs.

In this conceptualization, “Learning to know” forms the foundational base of the pyramid, serving as the essential layer upon which the other pillars build. This foundational layer is crucial for developing intellectual curiosity, fostering analytical thinking, and equipping individuals with the ability to acquire, apply, and activate knowledge effectively.

This pyramid framework also aligns with the principles of the IKIGAI model, reinforcing the perspective presented in our previous research. Specifically, it highlights the importance of acquiring the right knowledge, leveraging curiosity-driven learning and activating meaningful learning experiences through critical analytical thinking. By structuring lifelong learning in this manner, individuals can achieve a holistic and purpose-driven educational journey, ultimately leading to both personal fulfilment and professional success.

IKIGAI as a framework for aligning personal fulfillment with organizational growth

IKIGAI is a Japanese philosophical concept that represents an individual’s “reason for being,” integrating personal fulfillment with professional aspirations. It serves as a structured framework for identifying purpose by examining the intersection of four fundamental elements.

What you love – An individual’s passions and interests.

What you are good at—The skills, talents, and expertise an individual possesses.

What the world needs—The societal or organizational demands that align with one’s strengths.

What you can be paid for—The economic value and sustainability of one’s contributions.

While traditionally applied at an individual level, IKIGAI’s principles can be effectively adapted to an organizational setting, providing a structured approach for aligning employee aspirations with enterprise objectives. However, this requires a deeper understanding of an employee’s skill intensity, the depth and breadth of their expertise, alongside an analysis of how their passion and intrinsic motivation can contribute to organizational innovation and growth.

Figure 2: Our adaptation of IKIGAI framework to align personal fulfillment with organizational growth

Hence, we propose a framework formula to calculate passion, impact, excellence and reward using a Gen AI-powered algorithm, that will help us arrive at an Ikigai alignment score, which will serve as an intelligent career development coach.

Passion Score (P): Measure the alignment between the practitioner’s interests and their Skill Strengths and intensity.

Impact Score (I): Illustrates how practitioners’ skills impact the growth and Revenue of the organization.

Excellence Score (E): Indication of how practitioners’ interests and passion contribute to Organization’s requirements from the practitioner.

Reward Score (R): Metric of what organization requires from the practitioner to reap benefits on the growth revenue.

Ikigai Alignment Score (IAS): = fn (P, I, E, R)

By leveraging this IKIGAI-PIER model and integrating these four dimensions, we will be able to prove that purpose-inspired learning not only enhances individual career trajectories but also drives organizational innovation and contributes to global knowledge ecosystems. Learners who engage in this approach are more likely to remain committed to lifelong learning, sustain high levels of intellectual curiosity and achieve both personal satisfaction and professional excellence.

A working prototype of the IKIGAI–PIER model: An individual learning and career progression journey

To illustrate the practical application of the IKIGAI–PIER model, we present the case study of Sam, an IT professional working at a multinational corporation. Her career progression exemplifies how the IKIGAI alignment score, or IAS, which measures the alignment between an individual’s passion, skills, organizational needs and economic contribution can change over time and be enhanced through AI-driven interventions.

Figure 3: Individual journey applying the IKIGAI – PIER model

Phase 1: Initial career growth and stagnation (2010–2017):Sam, a passionate coder, began her career as a developer in 2010 with an initial IAS of 80 percent, indicating a strong alignment between her skills, interests and organizational expectations. Over a period of seven years, she followed a linear learning trajectory, receiving minimal guidance on skill diversification or strategic career pivots. Despite her promotion to project manager, her IAS declined to 60 percent, reflecting a misalignment between her evolving responsibilities and intrinsic strengths.

Phase 2: Intervention through GenAI Iki coach (2017–Present): In 2017, Sam was introduced to the GenAI Iki coach, an AI-driven career development system based on the IKIGAI–PIER model. The model assessed her skill sets, impact, excellence and rewards, offering personalized recommendations on emerging skills, professional strengths and optimal career pathways within the organization. Given the shelf life of technical skills, her evaluations were conducted at three- to four-year intervals to ensure continued alignment with industry demands and organizational growth.

By leveraging the insights provided by the GenAI Iki coach, Sam was guided toward roles that better aligned with her technical expertise and aspirations. Recognizing her formidable skill set, she successfully transitioned into the role of an architect, which significantly increased both her impact and organizational contribution. As a result, she experienced rapid career progression, culminating in her promotion to principal architect, where she achieved higher levels of recognition, reward and job satisfaction.

The impact of IKIGAI–PIER on career development

By systematically aligning an individual’s passions, skills, impact and rewards with organizational needs, the model enhances engagement, productivity and professional fulfilment. The introduction of GenAI-driven interventions ensures that employees continuously adapt, grow and thrive in their careers while contributing meaningfully to organizational success.

Bringing it all together

We circle back to our original point of learning reference of “learning to know” via acquisition, application and activation of the right knowledge.

Figure 4: IKIGAI–PIER model when applied for learning can bring in the best in individuals

We believe the IKIGAI–PIER model, when applied within an enterprise setting, serves as an AI-augmented career coach, enabling workforce agility, skill evolution and purpose-driven learning, ultimately benefiting both individuals and organizations.

By aligning passion with purpose and organizational objectives, this approach fosters a culture of continuous learning, deeper professional engagement and sustained personal and organizational growth.