Video production: Andrew Kennedy Lewis

During this very human movement — amid social demonstrations, protests for systemic change and public outcry against acts of violence and police brutality — it’s important to also think about how people are impacted in your organization. Leadership should create a safe space for meaningful conversation and posit the organization as a place where Black people and people of color can feel supported, according to Charlene Wheeless, CEO of advisory company Charlene Wheeless LLC and chair of the Page Society. CLOs and learning leaders are in a unique position to help explain how these very large issues, including racism and discrimination, impact the workplace.