This week and next, UpSkill Virtual is doing a series of 45-minute live webinars on topics like remote learning and managing a remote workplace. When: 11:00 a.m. GMT, Wednesday, March 25, 2020; 11:00 a.m. GMT, Thursday, March 26, 2020; 11:00 a.m. BST, Thursday, April 2, 2020.

The Knowledge and Innovation Network at Warwick Business School is hosting a webinar about working together virtually. When: 14:00-15:00 GMT, Thursday, March 26, 2020

IT training and consulting services company ProTech is hosting a free class on stress management. When: 9:00-12:00 ET, April 1 and April 2, 2020

MedFlyt (with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the U.S. Department of Health) has produced an online training module for business and healthcare workers.

Masie Learning CONSORTIUM’s Elliot Masie has partnered with several learning leaders to launch the Coronavirus & Learning Project.

On March 16, On Target Living hosted a live webinar on immunity and controlling stress, and posted it to YouTube.

Cornerstone onDemand Inc. is offering a free online public learning platform to keep individuals informed of crisis-related updates and courses on self-care, managing stress and best practices for staying productive while working from home.

This page will be updated as resources become available.