Video production: Andrew Kennedy Lewis. Andrew Kennedy Lewis is Chief Learning Officer's video & multimedia producer. Ashley St. John is Chief Learning Officer’s managing editor. To comment, email editor@clomedia.com.AdvertisementNext UpThe face of higher education is changingLee MaxeyDoing workplace diversity and inclusion properlyElizabeth LoutfiReflecting on the evolving leadership landscapeKen Blanchard5A learning for the digital ageDamodar Padhi, Nivedita KuruvillaThe little things matter when making big changesMike Prokopeak