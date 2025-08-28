Congratulations to the 2025 Learning in Practice Award finalists!

Chief Learning Officer is excited to announce its 2025 Learning in Practice Award finalists!

The awards were established in 2003 to recognize learning leaders who have demonstrated excellence in the design and delivery of employee development programs.

Finalists will be named gold, silver or bronze winners during a special virtual Learning in Practice Awards Ceremony this October – please stay tuned for upcoming details very soon.

During the ceremony, CLO will also announce its prestigious CLO of the Year Award winner for 2025.

Congratulations to all of our finalists, listed alphabetically by category, below.

PRACTITIONER AWARDS

The Business Impact Award

For learning executives who have implemented a significant measurement or evaluation program that has demonstrated exceptional business impact from their workforce development programs. Potential results may include measures of employee retention, sales, revenue growth, customer satisfaction or cost reduction, among others.

Kari Borroel , Head, Global Quality Operations Learning & Development, AstraZeneca

, Head, Global Quality Operations Learning & Development, AstraZeneca Veaceslav Cusnir , Senior Language Training Manager, Global Head of Language Assessment, EPAM Systems, Inc.

, Senior Language Training Manager, Global Head of Language Assessment, EPAM Systems, Inc. Veronica Luna , Global Learning and Development Lead, Unilever

, Global Learning and Development Lead, Unilever Kelly Stuart-Johnson , Global Head of Learning and Development, VML

, Global Head of Learning and Development, VML Michael Trinder, Solution Design and Learning Architecture, AlixPartners

The Business Partnership Award

For learning departments that have partnered in a progressive way with business partners or external organizational divisions and functions such as the sales and marketing department or external customer groups to develop and deliver a targeted employee development program that supports the partner’s goals.

EPAM Systems, Inc.

Erie Insurance

Hexaware Technologies Ltd

Pharmacosmos Therapeutics, Inc.

Rubrik

Supplier Leadership on Climate Transition

The Innovation Award

For learning executives who have marshaled resources and applied innovative practices, processes and/or technologies in a new and groundbreaking way to address a significant business or organizational opportunity.

Heidi Buckhout , Manager, Global Sustainability, Supplier Leadership on Climate Transition

, Manager, Global Sustainability, Supplier Leadership on Climate Transition Christopher Hall, Assistant Commissioner, Office of Training and Development, U.S. Customs and Border Protection

John Kusi-Mensah , Vice President, Global Distribution Center of Expertise, MetLife

, Vice President, Global Distribution Center of Expertise, MetLife Mark Slaga , Executive Business Leader, Kyndryl

, Executive Business Leader, Kyndryl Kelly Stuart-Johnson, Global Head of Learning and Development, VML

The Strategy Award

For learning executives who have demonstrated exceptional business acumen combined with forward-looking vision to develop and execute a comprehensive learning strategy that clearly aligns employee development with broader organizational strategy.

Kristin Brookins Costello , COO/CPO, Blanchard

, COO/CPO, Blanchard Heidi Buckhout , Manager, Global Sustainability, Supplier Leadership on Climate Transition

, Manager, Global Sustainability, Supplier Leadership on Climate Transition John Kusi-Mensah , Vice President, Global Distribution Center of Expertise, MetLife

, Vice President, Global Distribution Center of Expertise, MetLife Cristie Mullins , Director, Learning & Development, Walgreens

, Director, Learning & Development, Walgreens Mark Slaga , Executive Business Leader, Kyndryl

, Executive Business Leader, Kyndryl Erica Thompson, Training Program Lead, MetLife

The Talent Management Award

For learning executives who have developed a program that effectively integrates learning into broader talent management initiatives such as employee engagement, onboarding, succession planning, recruiting or performance management.

Jennifer Garner , Underwriting Academy Manager, MetLife Insurance Company

, Underwriting Academy Manager, MetLife Insurance Company Christopher Hall , Assistant Commissioner, Office of Training and Development, U.S. Customs and Border Protection

, Assistant Commissioner, Office of Training and Development, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Chantel Van Der Westhuizen, Chief Learning Officer, Momentum Group

The Technology Award

For learning executives who have delivered new and unique applications of emerging technology to employee learning and development.

John Kusi-Mensah , Executive Business Leader, MetLife

, Executive Business Leader, MetLife Nancy Radler , Awards Program Manager, EPAM Systems, Inc.

, Awards Program Manager, EPAM Systems, Inc. Christina Rowe, Principal, Talent Development, Twilio

The Trailblazer Award

For learning executives who have either launched a new enterprise learning function or completely overhauled existing workforce development initiatives in the past year.

Joe Malta , Manager of Organizational Development, City of Largo

, Manager of Organizational Development, City of Largo Mark Slaga , Executive Business Leader, Kyndryl

, Executive Business Leader, Kyndryl Kelly Stuart-Johnson , Global Head of Learning and Development, VML

, Global Head of Learning and Development, VML Chantel Van Der Westhuizen, Chief Learning Officer, Momentum Group

PROVIDER AWARDS

Excellence in Academic Partnerships

Recognizes accredited academic learning institutions that have partnered with an organization in the past year to develop skills, competency or knowledge in a general employee population.

Davenport University’s Institute for Professional Excellence (IPEx) with Perrigo Company

Excellence in Blended Learning

Recognizes vendors that have deployed a variety of tools in support of a client’s learning program that delivers engaging learning combining multiple modalities.

Abilitie

Bluepoint Leadership Development

Melbourne Business School

SweetRush, Inc.

Excellence in Community Service

Recognizes vendors that have provided significant investment of company resources and time in support of a community service project or initiative.

GP Strategies

Excellence in Content

Recognizes vendors that have created superior customized and/or off-the-shelf learning content.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

GP Strategies

Excellence in E-Learning

Recognizes vendors that have rolled out an innovative and effective e-learning program or suite for a client.

D2L Corp.

Excellence in Executive Education

Recognizes executive education providers that have delivered a targeted executive education program for a client that has delivered measurable results.

The Academy for Developing Administrative Leaders

Center for Leadership at Florida International University

GP Strategies

Excellence in Partnership

Recognizes vendors or consultants who have effectively supported a client’s learning and development function to set strategy or establish or implement a program via consulting or whole or partial outsources services.

Avilio

Clearpath Learning Group

Entelechy

Impact

InSync Training

Excellence in Technology Innovation

Recognizes vendors that have rolled out an innovative learning technology for a client such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, apps, video, social collaboration tools or games and simulations.