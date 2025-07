Chief Learning Officer’s latest episode of Voices of CLO features a conversation with Ashley St. John, CLO’s editor-in-chief, Joyce Lee, director of client success at cross-cultural learning company Aperian, and Emma Howard, group head of talent and development at LGC, a global life sciences organization.

Today, Joyce and Emma dive into the topic of prioritizing L&D for global relevance and real impact.

Check out Voices of CLO on your favorite podcast player!