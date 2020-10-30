There’s a new leader joining the “McFamily.”

On Wednesday, McDonald’s announced it has named Bethany Tate Cornell as its new senior vice president, chief learning and development officer, effective November 2, 2020. Rob Lauber, McDonald’s former chief learning officer, retired in September.

In her new role, Cornell will be focused on modernizing the learning experience for restaurants and revitalizing Chicago’s Hamburger University. According to a memo sent to McDonald’s employees from Global People Officer Heidi Capozzi, and shared with Chief Learning Officer, “We will have a very strong focus moving forward on digital acumen for our teams as our system-wide focus on technology advancements will continue to evolve and elevate.”

Cornell comes to McDonald’s from Boeing, as their former vice president of leadership, learning and organizational capability, where she was responsible for implementing enterprise learning, culture transformation and workforce development initiatives in support of 150,000 employees across 65 countries. She has also held previous roles with General Electric, Gap Inc., Ethan Allen Inc. and IBM.

“Bethany is joining our McFamily at an important and exciting time for our people team,” Capozzi wrote in the letter to employees. “The work we are driving is helping to support the business in such heightened ways this year — and as we look ahead to next year and beyond, we have tremendous opportunity to bring new and innovative ways of supporting our learning, development and leadership capabilities throughout the system.”

Cornell currently resides outside St. Louis, Missouri, but she will be looking to relocate to the Chicago area in 2021, depending on the circumstances surrounding COVID-19.