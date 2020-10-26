Video editing by Shaan Chadha and Colin Hohman.

Diversity has become a controversial topic amid today’s political climate. At the same time, many organizations feel that deeper discussions about diversity, race and unconscious bias are due, says Howard Ross, social justice expert and a founding partner at Udarta Consulting. Fulfilling the American Dream — that all are created equal and have a right to equal justice and opportunity — is ultulately at the heart of what diversity professionals do with their work. Here, Ross explains how diversity training is a critical tool learning professionals and their organizations can leverage to create a workplace culture that champions belonging.