Traditional managers and leaders tell you what to do. But adopting a coaching mindset in leadership — asking rather than telling — opens a lot of doors for leaders and their teams, says Magdalena Mook, CEO at the International Coaching Federation. When she tried this with her team, she saw nearly automatic buy-in from everyone when she asked for their input.
