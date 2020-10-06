Traditional managers and leaders tell you what to do. But adopting a coaching mindset in leadership — asking rather than telling — opens a lot of doors for leaders and their teams, says Magdalena Mook, CEO at the International Coaching Federation. When she tried this with her team, she saw nearly automatic buy-in from everyone when she asked for their input.

Elizabeth Loutfi is managing editor for Chief Learning Officer. To comment, email editor@clomedia.com.


