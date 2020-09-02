Chief Learning Officer is excited to announce the 2020 Learning in Practice Award finalists. The awards were established in 2003 to recognize learning leaders who have demonstrated excellence in the design and delivery of employee development programs.
Finalists will win a gold, silver or bronze award during a special virtual awards ceremony on Tuesday, October 20, during CLO’s Virtual Fall Symposium. At the same time, the prestigious CLO of the Year will be named!
Finalists are listed alphabetically by category:
THE BUSINESS IMPACT AWARD
Division 1:
John Kusi-Mensah, AVP, Global Distribution Academy, MetLife
Division 2:
Jay Fortuna, Head of Learning and Development, Rewards Network
Andrew Heifetz, Senior Manager – Global Technical Enablement, Akami Technologies
Ross McLean, Senior Manager, Global Sales Methodology, Veeam Software Corp.
THE BUSINESS PARTNERSHIP AWARD
Division 1:
Cardinal Health
Centene Corp.
TechnipFMC
XPO Logistics
Division 2:
ChenMed
Comscore
Texas A&M University
Veeam Software Corp.
VNA Health Group
THE INNOVATION AWARD
Division 1:
Kristin Colber-Baker, Chief Learning Officer, Mars Inc.
Terrence Donahue, Corporate Director of Learning, Emerson Electric
Salvador Gutierrez, Corporate University Manager, General Motors Mexico
Division 2:
Glenn Cermak, Global Director, Corporate Learning and Development, Qlik (Cermak has since moved on to a new Learning Consultant role with Skillsoft)
Tara D. Gray, Director, Organization Development, Texas A&M University
Michael Sinno, Vice President, Learning and Development, National Insurance Crime Bureau
Ciara Taylor, Talent Management Learning Supervisor, City of Memphis
THE STRATEGY AWARD
Division 1:
Patrick Angel, Senior Director of Global Learning Solutions and Development, Valmont Industries
Simon Brown, Chief Learning Officer, Novartis
Christopher Hall, Assistant Commissioner, U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Terri Hoskins, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, TBC Corp.
Division 2:
Sheryl Buscheck, Senior Director, Global Sales Enablement, Infoblox
Kristina Tsiriotakis, Global Director of Learning and Organizational Development, DECIEM
Jim Whiteford, Executive Director, Ally
THE TALENT MANAGEMENT AWARD
Division 1:
Annette Wilson, Senior Manager, Talent Development, Thermo Fisher
Division 2:
Paula Dixton, Director of Professional Development, Greenberg Traurig
Diana Nguyan, Learning and Development Program Coordinator, Apeel Sciences
THE TECHNOLOGY AWARD
Division 1:
Salvador Gutierrez, Corporate University Manager, General Motors Mexico
John Kusi-Mensah, AVP, Global Distribution Academy, MetLife
Division 2:
Danette Shaifer, Director, Greenberg Traurig
THE TRAILBLAZER AWARD
Division 1:
Peter Paul, Technical Career Entry, NewFordTech
Division 2:
Jay Fortuna, Head of Learning and Development, Rewards Network
Katin Keirstead, Senior Director of Operations Systems, Planet Fitness
Michael Sinno, Vice President of Learning and Development, National Insurance Crime Bureau
Kristina Tsiriotakis, Global Director of Learning and Organizational Development, DECIEM
EXCELLENCE IN ACADEMIC PARTNERSHIPS AWARD
University of Memphis Global
EXCELLENCE IN BLENDED LEARNING AWARD
GP Strategies
Entelechy
Roundtable Learning
EXCELLENCE IN COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARD
U.S. Cellular in partnership with JASON Learning
EXCELLENCE IN CONTENT AWARD
GP Strategies
Impact
Steel Owl
EXCELLENCE IN E-LEARNING AWARD
Allego
NovoEd
SweetRush
EXCELLENCE IN PARTNERSHIP AWARD
Explorance
GP Strategies
Raytheon Professional Services
EXCELLENCE IN TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION AWARD
Gronstedt Group
Raytheon Professional Services
