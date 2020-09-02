Chief Learning Officer is excited to announce the 2020 Learning in Practice Award finalists. The awards were established in 2003 to recognize learning leaders who have demonstrated excellence in the design and delivery of employee development programs.

Finalists will win a gold, silver or bronze award during a special virtual awards ceremony on Tuesday, October 20, during CLO’s Virtual Fall Symposium. At the same time, the prestigious CLO of the Year will be named!

Finalists are listed alphabetically by category:

THE BUSINESS IMPACT AWARD

Division 1:

John Kusi-Mensah, AVP, Global Distribution Academy, MetLife

Division 2:

Jay Fortuna, Head of Learning and Development, Rewards Network

Andrew Heifetz, Senior Manager – Global Technical Enablement, Akami Technologies

Ross McLean, Senior Manager, Global Sales Methodology, Veeam Software Corp.

THE BUSINESS PARTNERSHIP AWARD

Division 1:

Cardinal Health

Centene Corp.

TechnipFMC

XPO Logistics

Division 2:

ChenMed

Comscore

Texas A&M University

Veeam Software Corp.

VNA Health Group

THE INNOVATION AWARD

Division 1:

Kristin Colber-Baker, Chief Learning Officer, Mars Inc.

Terrence Donahue, Corporate Director of Learning, Emerson Electric

Salvador Gutierrez, Corporate University Manager, General Motors Mexico

Division 2:

Glenn Cermak, Global Director, Corporate Learning and Development, Qlik (Cermak has since moved on to a new Learning Consultant role with Skillsoft)

Tara D. Gray, Director, Organization Development, Texas A&M University

Michael Sinno, Vice President, Learning and Development, National Insurance Crime Bureau

Ciara Taylor, Talent Management Learning Supervisor, City of Memphis

THE STRATEGY AWARD

Division 1:

Patrick Angel, Senior Director of Global Learning Solutions and Development, Valmont Industries

Simon Brown, Chief Learning Officer, Novartis

Christopher Hall, Assistant Commissioner, U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Terri Hoskins, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, TBC Corp.

Division 2:

Sheryl Buscheck, Senior Director, Global Sales Enablement, Infoblox

Kristina Tsiriotakis, Global Director of Learning and Organizational Development, DECIEM

Jim Whiteford, Executive Director, Ally

THE TALENT MANAGEMENT AWARD

Division 1:

Annette Wilson, Senior Manager, Talent Development, Thermo Fisher

Division 2:

Paula Dixton, Director of Professional Development, Greenberg Traurig

Diana Nguyan, Learning and Development Program Coordinator, Apeel Sciences

THE TECHNOLOGY AWARD

Division 1:

Salvador Gutierrez, Corporate University Manager, General Motors Mexico

John Kusi-Mensah, AVP, Global Distribution Academy, MetLife

Division 2:

Danette Shaifer, Director, Greenberg Traurig

THE TRAILBLAZER AWARD

Division 1:

Peter Paul, Technical Career Entry, NewFordTech

Division 2:

Jay Fortuna, Head of Learning and Development, Rewards Network

Katin Keirstead, Senior Director of Operations Systems, Planet Fitness

Michael Sinno, Vice President of Learning and Development, National Insurance Crime Bureau

Kristina Tsiriotakis, Global Director of Learning and Organizational Development, DECIEM

EXCELLENCE IN ACADEMIC PARTNERSHIPS AWARD

University of Memphis Global

EXCELLENCE IN BLENDED LEARNING AWARD

GP Strategies

Entelechy

Roundtable Learning

EXCELLENCE IN COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARD

U.S. Cellular in partnership with JASON Learning

EXCELLENCE IN CONTENT AWARD

GP Strategies

Impact

Steel Owl

EXCELLENCE IN E-LEARNING AWARD

Allego

NovoEd

SweetRush

EXCELLENCE IN PARTNERSHIP AWARD

Explorance

GP Strategies

Raytheon Professional Services

EXCELLENCE IN TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION AWARD

Gronstedt Group

Raytheon Professional Services