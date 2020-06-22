Video production: Andrew Kennedy Lewis

This pandemic has exacerbated some of the challenges faced by people on the margins of society. Therefore, especially now, it’s critically important to not let diversity and inclusion initiatives fall by the wayside, according to Stephen Frost, chief executive officer of diversity and inclusion consulting firm Frost Included. Unfortunately, when D&I initiatives are just compliance- or marketing-driven, they can suffer or even be cut during a crisis. But if an organization can think profoundly about its purpose and how D&I can help that purpose, D&I should be able to thrive.