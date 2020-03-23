Technology company SHL Virtual made its entire Virtual Solutions suite free or organizations facing talent acquisition and talent management challenges (screening candidates, conducting interviews, etc.) relating to the coronavirus outbreak.

Chicago-based career coaching company Ama La Vida is offering free services for anyone whose role was eliminated in response to business economic complications caused by the coronavirus.

Igloo Software is offering the Business Continuity Bundle, which includes free communication and collaboration tools and planning resources for the workplace.

This page will be updated as resources become available.