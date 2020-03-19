Excellence in Partnership recognizes vendors or consultants that have effectively supported a client’s learning and development function to set strategy or establish or implement a program via consulting or whole or partial outsources services.

Gold: Fulcrum Labs

The Aviation Institute of Maintenance chose Fulcrum Labs to design and deliver a certification preparation program to support the performance of AIM students by fully preparing them for the Federal Aviation Administration mechanic certification exam and helping them build the confidence necessary to sit for the exam and pass and begin a successful career as FAA-certified aviation mechanics. This initial project launched in late 2017 and was wildly successful, yielding a 95 percent pass rate on the FAA General written certification.

Silver: GP Strategies

Based on internal benchmarking and industry research, Boeing merged two organizations to improve performance and establish a “One Boeing” approach across learning and leadership. GP Strategies partnered with Boeing to help bring their vision to life, creating a learning transformation strategy and execution plan and aligning stakeholder goals and expectations.

Silver: Scrimmage

The Oncology Training & Development department at AstraZeneca, a global pharmaceutical firm, partnered with Scrimmage to create a modern learning technology experience for 1,600 learners that translated into 98 percent engagement, 50 percent shorter time to sales readiness and more than $1.35 million in cost savings, particularly due to new mobile and administrative and back-end efficiencies.

Bronze: CorpU

As compensation, organizational structures and performance management systems were changing, new global leaders at Merck needed to shift mindsets, capabilities and ways of working together across the organization. Specifically, they wanted to ensure that global organizational standards around coaching and performance management, innovation, strategy execution, and diversity and inclusion were embedded as critical skills for new managers. Merck enlisted CorpU’s cloud-based platform, which stimulates collaborative dialogue around company strategies and serves relevant microlearning content alongside it. The platform also exposes managers to different business leads and contacts across the company through virtual discussion boards and idea tournaments.

Bronze: Learnlight

Novartis has offices in more than 90 geographic locations, 105,000 associates from more than 140 different nationalities, and products distributed in 155 countries. It partnered with Learnlight to deliver language training for six languages as part of a digital transformation initiative launched in 2018, reaching more than 10,000 people in four months. This resulted in increased engagement, ROI and training consistency.