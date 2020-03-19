Excellence in Executive Education recognizes executive education providers that have delivered a targeted executive education program for a client that has delivered measurable results.

Gold: INSEAD

In 2016, Schneider Electric launched a bold new strategy that called its workforce of 150,000

people to lead the industry shift toward digital solutions and services. It was a radical departure from 150 years of traditional engineering practice. Schneider’s top executives realized this shift required a change in business, culture and leadership at all levels.

Working together, Schneider and INSEAD devised a combination of face-to face and digital modules, which applied the principles of digital disruption to Transforming Schneider Leadership, as the initiative came to be called. Built over months of joint design work and delivered across the globe, the product of their collaboration was a multi-level system of leadership development, tailored to the challenges of each managerial level and customized to Schneider’s new strategy and “people vision.”

Transforming Schneider Leadership’s combination of experiential and online learning has inspired, equipped and supported 1,500 change agents — from the CEO to line managers — to accelerate Schneider’s strategic digital transformation.

Silver: Davenport University IPEx

VAST China is the Chinese entity of the joint venture Vehicle Access Systems Technology, or VAST LLC. VAST LLC and VAST China acknowledged that the development of VAST China was critical to the organization’s ability to accomplish its financial target goal for the future. The health of the organization at the executive leadership and senior leadership levels needed to be strengthened. The organization needed enhanced decision-making criteria that empowered leadership to make decisions and hold individuals and teams accountable for those decisions.

Enter Davenport University IPEx, which developed VAST China’s Leadership Excellence Program to grow leadership competencies and enhance company culture. The program’s impact has been a phenomenal improvement to organizational behavior and performance that eliminated deep dysfunction among executives and senior management and promoted cross-functional teamwork.

Bronze: The Regis Co.

In planning for sustained success in new business environments, Abbott identified gaps in the

advanced skills possessed by general managers that were not addressed by their existing

global leadership development programming. Many of those whom the Global Leader Program

serves are newly hired or newly promoted, across all products and markets. Following this assessment, the Abbott team concluded that the GLP needed to be reinvented to create comprehensive mindset shifts in how leaders think about and execute their roles to better

prepare them for success in this new environment.

The Regis Co. and Abbott partnered to update and improve Abbott’s GLP. This program was custom-created to address business needs by leveraging simulation, 7-S and scenario planning. These strategies have provided dynamic, engaging and cutting-edge experiences with quickly applicable learnings for participants.