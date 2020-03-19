Excellence in E-Learning recognizes vendors that have rolled out an innovative and effective e-learning program or suite for a client.

Gold: Degreed

Before launching their new learning platform via Degreed, accessing appropriate learning at the right time was nearly impossible for Booking.com employees. They were often frustrated because they could not find content relevant to their learning needs. Poor user experience and lack of a scaled methodology caused internal and external customer satisfaction numbers to decline.

Due to increase in competition within the travel industry, new critical skills continued to be added to the roles of Booking.com team members, and the learning and development team recognized the need for a learning platform that could deliver new learning at the speed of business. A core group from the L&D team worked closely with key members from the Degreed team to design the best approach for Booking.com.

To increase accessibility of training, eight content courses were integrated into one platform. These included Lynda.com, Coursera, Udemy, Kaltura, Good Practice, Harvard ManageMentor, Safari Online Books and Booking.com’s new LMS LearnUpon. The platform provides a feed based on the skills, groups, topics and people their employees follow and allows them to simultaneously search for relevant content. Additionally, it features pathways of learning to guide employees through skill development.

The L&D team has shifted from an instructor-led focus to a blended approach that is comprised of curated online learning, coaching experiences and demonstrations of proficiency designed to improve performance into curated pathways. This new platform allows Booking.com to have an overview of their learning landscape in order to measure success.

Silver: AllenComm

With a desperate need to rethink its training strategy, Beautycounter partnered with AllenComm to create Counter University, a web-based, mobile-first microlearning platform with performance supports and assets. Before Counter University, Beautycounter distributed dozens of Word documents, PDFs, videos and emails on top of old versions on its training website. Consultants struggled with deciphering whether they were reading the most current documents and lacked the time to search through countless forms on their computers.

AllenComm designed coaching micromodules and a searchable and shareable learning catalogue aligned with Beautycounter’s performance objectives so learners could use it as a resource to return to again and again and easily share with their teams as a coaching asset.

The design strategy for the web-based training included instructional and motivational videos, interactive activities, resource tools and a searchable and shareable easy-access asset repository that included the coaching micromodules. These assets could be favorited and stored in the learner’s personal learning dashboard, which would also track progress.

Due to the accessibility and relevance of the mobile training, Beautycounter has seen a rise in leadership and recruitment and increased retention rates.

Bronze: Skillsoft and SumTotal Systems

Cox businesses were asking for ways to make required content more easily accessible to employees and learners were asking for snippets of learning video, audio and book formats. Due to this demand, Learn@Cox was launched in 2019, delivering an easy, streamlined experience across all four Cox divisions via SumTotal Learning Management.

The initial design of Learn@Cox focused on bringing together seven disparate learning management systems, converting learning completions, cleaning up custom content and aligning on core functionality. With access to content on a variety of topics, including leadership, business skills, compliance and IT, Cox employees can use this platform to enhance their skills. In collaboration with Skillsoft, Cox developed custom learning paths aligned to Cox Leadership Competencies and tailored by job level. This solution gives Cox learners an expanded library of books, audiobooks, book summaries and other learning resources in a redesigned landing page.