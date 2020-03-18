Excellence in Content recognizes vendors that have created superior customized and/or off-the-shelf learning content.

Gold: SweetRush

Tasked with making a funny, innovative and, above all, captivating program to increase the Bridgestone sales team’s understanding of Bridgestone tires, SweetRush created Consumer Tire Education. By gamifying Bridgestone’s original learning portal, SweetRush was able to make teaching selling skills an engaging, intrinsically motivating experience.

The main challenge lies in creating an engaging program to learn the fine details and minutiae of 40 types of tires. To do so, SweetRush developed Tire Match Madness to create competency through repetition.

Using storytelling, humor and animation, Consumer Tire Education built project knowledge for learners while making a new creative challenge for SweetRush’s writers, designers and creative directors. The learning portal implemented allowed associates to view messages, earn awards and badges, and view community events at Bridgestone.

Consumer Tire Education is able to build on itself for any new learning content or challenges. To promote new courses and modules, SweetRush designed a branded newsletter for new learning materials arrival.

Thus far, Consumer Tire Education has had more than 18,000 learners completing more than 880,000 courses. Ninety percent of sales associates say the training program made them a better salesperson, and 79 percent say Bridgestone’s education was superior to their competitors.

Silver: Impact International

Oshkosh started with their directors in order to transition to a people-first mindset, first reaching out to Impact International in order to transform company culture.

With an emphasis on the pedagogy of leadership, Impact’s solution architects created a 5-month long roadmap for directors looking to evolve their understanding of how to guide their teams by engaging, developing and connecting.

All of Oshkosh’s population of directors, comprising more than 350 learners, completed the Lens in Leadership program, resulting in a strong start for the company’s new frame of mind.

Bronze: Zelus Consulting Group

When EmblemHealth decided they wanted a comprehensive training program to turn their call center into a concierge service, Zelus Consulting Group created PACE.

Focused specifically on demonstrating the intricacies of excellent customer service for professionals in the healthcare industry, PACE serves as both a 10-day, online curriculum and a mnemonic device, standing for proficiency, accuracy, confidence and empathy.

Nearly 99 percent of participants reported that, after taking PACE, they felt empowered to take patients’ calls, while 76 percent of learners said the program improved their confidence a lot when speaking to irate callers.