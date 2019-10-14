Chief Learning Officer has revealed the winners of the 2019 Learning in Practice Awards. The winners and their final rankings were announced during a special awards luncheon Monday, October 14, at CLO’s Fall Symposium in Chicago.

Since 2003, the Learning In Practice Awards have recognized learning leaders who demonstrate excellence in the design and delivery of workforce learning and development programs. They do so through a combination of qualities such as leadership, vision, business acumen and strategic alignment.

As in years past, awards were given in two broad categories: those for practitioner and those for provider. Practitioner awards are split into two divisions: Division 1 for organizations with more than 10,000 employees, and Division 2 for organizations with less than 10,000 employees. The reception closed with the announcement of CLO’s top honor, the prestigious CLO of the Year Award.

Congratulations to all of this year’s winners!

2019 CLO OF THE YEAR

James Woolsey, president, Defense Acquisition University

THE BUSINESS IMPACT AWARD

Division 1:

Gold: Kristin Cassino, Manager, Learning Services, Liberty Mutual Insurance Global Risk Solutions

Silver: Mark Boccia, Director of Learning and Development, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Bronze: Angie Ballinger, Global L&D Manager, College of Business & Commercial Excellence, Cargill

Division 2:

Gold: Victoria Spears, Talent Development Manager, West Monroe Partners

Silver: Kamila Townsend, Learning & Development Manager, Ally

THE BUSINESS PARTNERSHIP AWARD

Division 1:

Gold: WarnerMedia

Silver: Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection, Office of Training and Development

Bronze: AT&T

Division 2:

Gold: Herman Miller

Silver: Sidley Austin LLP

Bronze: Procore Technologies

THE INNOVATION AWARD

Division 1:

Gold: Eric Fusilero, VP, Global Enablement and Education, NetApp

Silver: John Kusi-Mensah, AVP, Global Distribution Academy, MetLife

Bronze: Jason Moore, Manager, Alternative Learning Technologies and Programs, Gulfstream Aerospace Corp.

Division 2:

Gold: Ann Marie Sidman, Executive Director, Organizational Development and Learning, Boston University

Silver: Michael Byars, Director of Learning and Organizational Development, Children’s National Health System

THE STRATEGY AWARD

Division 1:

Gold: Samantha Hammock, Chief Learning Officer, American Express

Silver: Tracie Ybarra, Senior Consultant, Talent Management & Organizational Development, Dell Technologies, Services & Digital

Bronze: Chris Hall, Assistant Commissioner/Chief Learning Officer, Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection

Division 2:

Gold: Melissa Janis, Vice President, Leadership & Organizational Development, McGraw-Hill

Silver: Meriya Dyble, Managing Director, Connected Learning & Change, ATB Financial

Bronze: Rachapol Lamee, Industrial Training and Education Manager, E. & J. Gallo Winery

THE TALENT MANAGEMENT AWARD

Division 1:

Gold: Arnold Dhanesar, Group Chief Talent Officer, Zurich Insurance Co.

Silver: Derek Blake, Divisional Vice President, PSAV

Bronze: Michael Poll, Director Talent Development, AbbVie

Division 2:

Gold: Michael Byars, Director of Learning and Organizational Development, Children’s National Health System

Silver: Tim Mulligan, CHRO, Vulcan Inc.

Bronze: Janiece Ziegler, Director, Ally

THE TECHNOLOGY AWARD

Division 1:

Gold: Moumita Dutta, Senior Technologist, Yum! Brands

Silver: Detlef Hold, Global Strategy Lead Knowledge Cycling, Genentech Inc./F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Bronze: Michael Cannon, Senior Director, Red Hat University, Red Hat

Division 2:

Gold: Tim Tobin, VP, Franchisee Onboarding and Learning, Choice Hotels International

Silver: Sabine Lindner, Head of Sysmex Academy, Sysmex Europe GmbH

Bronze: Craig Lutz, Senior Manager, USA Today Network

THE TRAILBLAZER AWARD

Division 1:

Gold: John Rhodes, Director of Group Learning Strategy, TechnipFMC

Silver: James Woolsey, President, Defense Acquisition University

Bronze: Summer Davies, Global Senior Manager, Talent and Leadership Initiatives, Mars

Division 2:

Gold: Meriya Dyble, Managing Director, Connected Learning & Change, ATB Financial

Silver: Stella Cannon, Head of Talent and Organizational Development, SAC Wireless

Bronze: April Gross, Senior Manager of Learning and Development, SolarWinds MSP

EXCELLENCE IN ACADEMIC PARTNERSHIPS AWARD

Gold: Partners in Leadership

Silver: Center for Leadership at Florida International University

Bronze: Penn Foster

EXCELLENCE IN BLENDED LEARNING AWARD

Gold: The Regis Co.

Silver: Entelechy

Bronze: Easygenerator

EXCELLENCE IN COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARD

Gold: SweetRush

Silver: D2L

EXCELLENCE IN CONTENT AWARD

Gold: SweetRush

Silver: Impact International

Bronze: Zelus Consulting Group

EXCELLENCE IN E-LEARNING AWARD

Gold: Degreed

Silver: AllenComm

Bronze: Skillsoft and SumTotal Systems

EXCELLENCE IN EXECUTIVE EDUCATION AWARD

Gold: INSEAD

Silver: Davenport University IPEx

Bronze: The Regis Co.

EXCELLENCE IN PARTNERSHIP AWARD

Gold: Fulcrum Labs

Silver: GP Strategies

Silver: Scrimmage

Bronze: CorpU

Bronze: Learnlight

EXCELLENCE IN TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION AWARD