Chief Learning Officer has revealed the winners of the 2019 Learning in Practice Awards. The winners and their final rankings were announced during a special awards luncheon Monday, October 14, at CLO’s Fall Symposium in Chicago.
Since 2003, the Learning In Practice Awards have recognized learning leaders who demonstrate excellence in the design and delivery of workforce learning and development programs. They do so through a combination of qualities such as leadership, vision, business acumen and strategic alignment.
As in years past, awards were given in two broad categories: those for practitioner and those for provider. Practitioner awards are split into two divisions: Division 1 for organizations with more than 10,000 employees, and Division 2 for organizations with less than 10,000 employees. The reception closed with the announcement of CLO’s top honor, the prestigious CLO of the Year Award.
2019 CLO OF THE YEAR
James Woolsey, president, Defense Acquisition University
THE BUSINESS IMPACT AWARD
Division 1:
- Gold: Kristin Cassino, Manager, Learning Services, Liberty Mutual Insurance Global Risk Solutions
- Silver: Mark Boccia, Director of Learning and Development, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
- Bronze: Angie Ballinger, Global L&D Manager, College of Business & Commercial Excellence, Cargill
Division 2:
- Gold: Victoria Spears, Talent Development Manager, West Monroe Partners
- Silver: Kamila Townsend, Learning & Development Manager, Ally
THE BUSINESS PARTNERSHIP AWARD
Division 1:
- Gold: WarnerMedia
- Silver: Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection, Office of Training and Development
- Bronze: AT&T
Division 2:
- Gold: Herman Miller
- Silver: Sidley Austin LLP
- Bronze: Procore Technologies
THE INNOVATION AWARD
Division 1:
- Gold: Eric Fusilero, VP, Global Enablement and Education, NetApp
- Silver: John Kusi-Mensah, AVP, Global Distribution Academy, MetLife
- Bronze: Jason Moore, Manager, Alternative Learning Technologies and Programs, Gulfstream Aerospace Corp.
Division 2:
- Gold: Ann Marie Sidman, Executive Director, Organizational Development and Learning, Boston University
- Silver: Michael Byars, Director of Learning and Organizational Development, Children’s National Health System
THE STRATEGY AWARD
Division 1:
- Gold: Samantha Hammock, Chief Learning Officer, American Express
- Silver: Tracie Ybarra, Senior Consultant, Talent Management & Organizational Development, Dell Technologies, Services & Digital
- Bronze: Chris Hall, Assistant Commissioner/Chief Learning Officer, Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection
Division 2:
- Gold: Melissa Janis, Vice President, Leadership & Organizational Development, McGraw-Hill
- Silver: Meriya Dyble, Managing Director, Connected Learning & Change, ATB Financial
- Bronze: Rachapol Lamee, Industrial Training and Education Manager, E. & J. Gallo Winery
THE TALENT MANAGEMENT AWARD
Division 1:
- Gold: Arnold Dhanesar, Group Chief Talent Officer, Zurich Insurance Co.
- Silver: Derek Blake, Divisional Vice President, PSAV
- Bronze: Michael Poll, Director Talent Development, AbbVie
Division 2:
- Gold: Michael Byars, Director of Learning and Organizational Development, Children’s National Health System
- Silver: Tim Mulligan, CHRO, Vulcan Inc.
- Bronze: Janiece Ziegler, Director, Ally
THE TECHNOLOGY AWARD
Division 1:
- Gold: Moumita Dutta, Senior Technologist, Yum! Brands
- Silver: Detlef Hold, Global Strategy Lead Knowledge Cycling, Genentech Inc./F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- Bronze: Michael Cannon, Senior Director, Red Hat University, Red Hat
Division 2:
- Gold: Tim Tobin, VP, Franchisee Onboarding and Learning, Choice Hotels International
- Silver: Sabine Lindner, Head of Sysmex Academy, Sysmex Europe GmbH
- Bronze: Craig Lutz, Senior Manager, USA Today Network
THE TRAILBLAZER AWARD
Division 1:
- Gold: John Rhodes, Director of Group Learning Strategy, TechnipFMC
- Silver: James Woolsey, President, Defense Acquisition University
- Bronze: Summer Davies, Global Senior Manager, Talent and Leadership Initiatives, Mars
Division 2:
- Gold: Meriya Dyble, Managing Director, Connected Learning & Change, ATB Financial
- Silver: Stella Cannon, Head of Talent and Organizational Development, SAC Wireless
- Bronze: April Gross, Senior Manager of Learning and Development, SolarWinds MSP
EXCELLENCE IN ACADEMIC PARTNERSHIPS AWARD
- Gold: Partners in Leadership
- Silver: Center for Leadership at Florida International University
- Bronze: Penn Foster
EXCELLENCE IN BLENDED LEARNING AWARD
- Gold: The Regis Co.
- Silver: Entelechy
- Bronze: Easygenerator
EXCELLENCE IN COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARD
- Gold: SweetRush
- Silver: D2L
EXCELLENCE IN CONTENT AWARD
- Gold: SweetRush
- Silver: Impact International
- Bronze: Zelus Consulting Group
EXCELLENCE IN E-LEARNING AWARD
- Gold: Degreed
- Silver: AllenComm
- Bronze: Skillsoft and SumTotal Systems
EXCELLENCE IN EXECUTIVE EDUCATION AWARD
- Gold: INSEAD
- Silver: Davenport University IPEx
- Bronze: The Regis Co.
EXCELLENCE IN PARTNERSHIP AWARD
- Gold: Fulcrum Labs
- Silver: GP Strategies
- Silver: Scrimmage
- Bronze: CorpU
- Bronze: Learnlight
EXCELLENCE IN TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION AWARD
- Gold: GP Strategies
- Silver: Learning Tribes
- Bronze: Allego
- Bronze: Mursion