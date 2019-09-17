Video production: Andrew Kennedy Lewis
Human trafficking is a $150 billion industry, with estimates of 40.3 million victims globally. Certain industries, such as transportation, hospitality and healthcare, among others, are uniquely positioned to spot signs of trafficking, but the people working in those industries need to be trained on what to look for and how to react. In order for training to be effective and truly have an impact, organizations should begin by collaborating with experts in the area of human trafficking.
Statistics from Polaris. Some video footage from Marriott International and Swedish Covenant Health.
Advertisement
Next Up
- Listen: Vulcan’s Tim Mulligan talks about how companies can teach employees to be happier, healthier and more resilient
- Cultural competency leads to meaningful connections
- Learning models in startup tech firms should be 50 percent self-learning, 50 percent social learning
- Leverage AI to foster a learn-it-all culture
- Kraft Heinz CLO Pamay Bassey is reimagining corporate learning with laughter and passion
No comment yet, add your voice below!