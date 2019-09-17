Video production: Andrew Kennedy Lewis

Human trafficking is a $150 billion industry, with estimates of 40.3 million victims globally. Certain industries, such as transportation, hospitality and healthcare, among others, are uniquely positioned to spot signs of trafficking, but the people working in those industries need to be trained on what to look for and how to react. In order for training to be effective and truly have an impact, organizations should begin by collaborating with experts in the area of human trafficking.

Statistics from Polaris. Some video footage from Marriott International and Swedish Covenant Health.