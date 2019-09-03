Video production: Andrew Kennedy Lewis

Learning and development at Nissan North America, part of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, is undergoing dramatic transformation, says Jim Irvine, dean of leadership and business colleges for the automobile manufacturer. That involves getting all three companies on the same LMS, reintroducing digital learning, and redesigning all high-potential and accelerated learning programs.

Read the full transcript of Snow’s interview below:

My name is Jim Irvine and I work for Nissan North America. We’re part of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, and I’m the dean of leadership and business colleges, so basically I lead or I help lead the global L&D function.

So, we have a new technology — we’re getting everybody on the same LMS platform. So that’s Renault, Nissan, and Mitsubishi will join later this year. As anybody who’s ever done that knows that’s a huge undertaking. So for the first time ever we’ll have data all in the same system so we can run reports, we can do all sorts of great, great things.

We’re also reintroducing digital learning, so many pieces of content on the digital front. That really is going to be great because instead of just face-to-face learning, people are going to have … It’s going to be learning for all anytime, anywhere, so mobile as well as their desktops.

This year we’re starting the process of redesigning all of our high-potential programs as well as our accelerated learning programs, so it’s a lot on our plate.