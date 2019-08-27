Chief Learning Officer has revealed the finalists for its 2019 Learning In Practice Awards. The awards were established in 2003 to recognize learning leaders who have demonstrated excellence in the design and delivery of employee development programs.

Finalists will win a gold, silver or bronze award during a special awards luncheon on Monday, October 14, at the Fall CLO Symposium in Chicago. The 2019 CLO of the Year, the industry’s top honor, will be announced during the luncheon as well.

Finalists are listed alphabetically by category. Congratulations to all the finalists!

PRACTITIONER AWARDS

THE BUSINESS IMPACT AWARD

Division 1 (for organizations with more than 10,000 employees):

Angie Ballinger, Global L&D Manager, College of Business & Commercial Excellence, Cargill

Mark Boccia, Director of Learning and Development, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Kristin Cassino, Manager, Learning Services, Liberty Mutual Insurance Global Risk Solutions

Division 2 (for organizations with less than 10,000 employees):

Victoria Spears, Talent Development Manager, West Monroe Partners

Kamila Townsend, Learning & Development Manager, Ally

THE BUSINESS PARTNERSHIP AWARD

Division 1:

AT&T

Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection, Office of Training and Development

WarnerMedia

Division 2:

Herman Miller

Procore Technologies

Sidley Austin LLP

THE INNOVATION AWARD

Division 1:

Eric Fusilero, VP, Global Enablement and Education, NetApp

John Kusi-Mensah, AVP, Global Distribution Academy, MetLife

Jason Moore, Manager, Alternative Learning Technologies and Programs, Gulfstream Aerospace Corp.

Division 2:

Michael Byars, Director of Learning and Organizational Development, Children’s National Health System

Ann Marie Sidman, Executive Director, Organizational Development and Learning, Boston University

THE STRATEGY AWARD

Division 1:

Chris Hall, Assistant Commissioner/Chief Learning Officer, Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection

Samantha Hammock, Chief Learning Officer, American Express

Tracie Ybarra, Senior Consultant, Talent Management & Organizational Development, Dell Technologies, Services & Digital

Division 2:

Meriya Dyble, Managing Director, Connected Learning & Change, ATB Financial

Melissa Janis, Vice President, Leadership & Organizational Development, McGraw-Hill

Rachapol Lamee, Industrial Training and Education Manager, E. & J. Gallo Winery

THE TALENT MANAGEMENT AWARD

Division 1:

Derek Blake, Divisional Vice President, PSAV

Arnold Dhanesar, Group Chief Talent Officer, Zurich Insurance Co.

Michael Poll, Director Talent Development, AbbVie

Division 2:

Michael Byars, Director of Learning and Organizational Development, Children’s National Health System

Tim Mulligan, CHRO, Vulcan Inc.

Janiece Ziegler, Director, Ally

THE TECHNOLOGY AWARD

Division 1:

Michael Cannon, Senior Director, Red Hat University, Red Hat

Moumita Dutta, Senior Technologist, Yum! Brands

Detlef Hold, Global Strategy Lead Knowledge Cycling, Genentech Inc./F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Division 2:

Sabine Lindner, Head of Sysmex Academy, Sysmex Europe GmbH

Craig Lutz, Senior Manager, USA Today Network

Tim Tobin, VP, Franchisee Onboarding and Learning, Choice Hotels International

THE TRAILBLAZER AWARD

Division 1:

Summer Davies, Global Senior Manager, Talent and Leadership Initiatives, Mars

John Rhodes, Director of Group Learning Strategy, TechnipFMC

James Woolsey, President, Defense Acquisition University

Division 2:

Stella Cannon, Head of Talent and Organizational Development, SAC Wireless

Meriya Dyble, Managing Director, Connected Learning & Change, ATB Financial

April Gross, Senior Manager of Learning and Development, SolarWinds MSP

PROVIDER AWARDS

EXCELLENCE IN ACADEMIC PARTNERSHIPS AWARD

Center for Leadership at Florida International University

Partners in Leadership

Penn Foster

EXCELLENCE IN BLENDED LEARNING AWARD

Easygenerator

Entelechy

The Regis Co.

EXCELLENCE IN COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARD

D2L

SweetRush

EXCELLENCE IN CONTENT AWARD

Impact International

SweetRush

Zelus Consulting Group

EXCELLENCE IN E-LEARNING AWARD

AllenComm

Degreed

Skillsoft and SumTotal Systems

EXCELLENCE IN EXECUTIVE EDUCATION AWARD

Davenport University IPEx

INSEAD

The Regis Co.

EXCELLENCE IN PARTNERSHIP AWARD

CorpU

Fulcrum Labs

GP Strategies

Learnlight

Scrimmage

EXCELLENCE IN TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION AWARD