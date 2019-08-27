Chief Learning Officer has revealed the finalists for its 2019 Learning In Practice Awards. The awards were established in 2003 to recognize learning leaders who have demonstrated excellence in the design and delivery of employee development programs.
Finalists will win a gold, silver or bronze award during a special awards luncheon on Monday, October 14, at the Fall CLO Symposium in Chicago. The 2019 CLO of the Year, the industry’s top honor, will be announced during the luncheon as well.
Finalists are listed alphabetically by category. Congratulations to all the finalists!
PRACTITIONER AWARDS
THE BUSINESS IMPACT AWARD
Division 1 (for organizations with more than 10,000 employees):
- Angie Ballinger, Global L&D Manager, College of Business & Commercial Excellence, Cargill
- Mark Boccia, Director of Learning and Development, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
- Kristin Cassino, Manager, Learning Services, Liberty Mutual Insurance Global Risk Solutions
Division 2 (for organizations with less than 10,000 employees):
- Victoria Spears, Talent Development Manager, West Monroe Partners
- Kamila Townsend, Learning & Development Manager, Ally
THE BUSINESS PARTNERSHIP AWARD
Division 1:
- AT&T
- Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection, Office of Training and Development
- WarnerMedia
Division 2:
- Herman Miller
- Procore Technologies
- Sidley Austin LLP
THE INNOVATION AWARD
Division 1:
- Eric Fusilero, VP, Global Enablement and Education, NetApp
- John Kusi-Mensah, AVP, Global Distribution Academy, MetLife
- Jason Moore, Manager, Alternative Learning Technologies and Programs, Gulfstream Aerospace Corp.
Division 2:
- Michael Byars, Director of Learning and Organizational Development, Children’s National Health System
- Ann Marie Sidman, Executive Director, Organizational Development and Learning, Boston University
THE STRATEGY AWARD
Division 1:
- Chris Hall, Assistant Commissioner/Chief Learning Officer, Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection
- Samantha Hammock, Chief Learning Officer, American Express
- Tracie Ybarra, Senior Consultant, Talent Management & Organizational Development, Dell Technologies, Services & Digital
Division 2:
- Meriya Dyble, Managing Director, Connected Learning & Change, ATB Financial
- Melissa Janis, Vice President, Leadership & Organizational Development, McGraw-Hill
- Rachapol Lamee, Industrial Training and Education Manager, E. & J. Gallo Winery
THE TALENT MANAGEMENT AWARD
Division 1:
- Derek Blake, Divisional Vice President, PSAV
- Arnold Dhanesar, Group Chief Talent Officer, Zurich Insurance Co.
- Michael Poll, Director Talent Development, AbbVie
Division 2:
- Michael Byars, Director of Learning and Organizational Development, Children’s National Health System
- Tim Mulligan, CHRO, Vulcan Inc.
- Janiece Ziegler, Director, Ally
THE TECHNOLOGY AWARD
Division 1:
- Michael Cannon, Senior Director, Red Hat University, Red Hat
- Moumita Dutta, Senior Technologist, Yum! Brands
- Detlef Hold, Global Strategy Lead Knowledge Cycling, Genentech Inc./F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
Division 2:
- Sabine Lindner, Head of Sysmex Academy, Sysmex Europe GmbH
- Craig Lutz, Senior Manager, USA Today Network
- Tim Tobin, VP, Franchisee Onboarding and Learning, Choice Hotels International
THE TRAILBLAZER AWARD
Division 1:
- Summer Davies, Global Senior Manager, Talent and Leadership Initiatives, Mars
- John Rhodes, Director of Group Learning Strategy, TechnipFMC
- James Woolsey, President, Defense Acquisition University
Division 2:
- Stella Cannon, Head of Talent and Organizational Development, SAC Wireless
- Meriya Dyble, Managing Director, Connected Learning & Change, ATB Financial
- April Gross, Senior Manager of Learning and Development, SolarWinds MSP
PROVIDER AWARDS
EXCELLENCE IN ACADEMIC PARTNERSHIPS AWARD
- Center for Leadership at Florida International University
- Partners in Leadership
- Penn Foster
EXCELLENCE IN BLENDED LEARNING AWARD
- Easygenerator
- Entelechy
- The Regis Co.
EXCELLENCE IN COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARD
- D2L
- SweetRush
EXCELLENCE IN CONTENT AWARD
- Impact International
- SweetRush
- Zelus Consulting Group
EXCELLENCE IN E-LEARNING AWARD
- AllenComm
- Degreed
- Skillsoft and SumTotal Systems
EXCELLENCE IN EXECUTIVE EDUCATION AWARD
- Davenport University IPEx
- INSEAD
- The Regis Co.
EXCELLENCE IN PARTNERSHIP AWARD
- CorpU
- Fulcrum Labs
- GP Strategies
- Learnlight
- Scrimmage
EXCELLENCE IN TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION AWARD
- Allego
- GP Strategies
- Learning Tribes
- Mursion
