2019 LearningElite: Embracing Change

It’s been almost a decade since Chief Learning Officer first introduced the LearningElite, its annual learning and development benchmarking program. Over the years, we’ve heard countless stories from companies large and small about how organizations structure the learning function and tackle change. Of the hundreds of companies to apply to this year’s program, just 57 met our qualifying benchmarks in learning strategy, leadership commitment, learning execution, learning impact and business performance results. These five pillars form the backbone of the LearningElite, and without dedication to each dimension, a learning organization cannot perform at its peak.

Organizations hoping to qualify for the LearningElite submit answers to a robust set of application questions. A group of volunteer judges read and review applications according to a provided rubric. This year, more than 300 judges participated. Many judges participate year after year. In fact, 24 have judged the LearningElite for five years or more.

To determine the final ranking, the top five organizations participate in a themed capstone presentation. Previous themes include customization, technology and perfect fit. This year’s theme is disruption and learning. What factors cause disruption in specific industries? How do leaders at the top five organizations address disruption? How does the learning team work with other parts of the organization to mitigate disruption? Each capstone consisted of a 45-minute presentation on the topic, followed by a Q&A session with Chief Learning Officer editors and members of the Human Capital Media Research and Advisory Group.

Nationwide, our 2019 LearningElite Organization of the Year, is no stranger to exemplary learning and development practices. They’ve been a top 10 organization since 2016. Over the past several years they’ve modernized their L&D strategy and not only kept pace with disruption but leaned into it, meeting disruption head-on.

Disruption is one of the biggest threats to any business. Uncertainty permeates every industry. Digital processes open new markets and close older revenue streams. Workforce disruption affects an organization’s ability to maintain institutional knowledge and a healthy talent pipeline. Disruption isn’t going away anytime soon, and the best learning and development organizations realize this. Many of the articles and success stories linked below demonstrate how LearningElite organizations address disruption in their industry or field.

The 2019 LearningElite:

Nationwide AT&T EY Vi KPMG Health Plan Institute, Kaiser Permanente Memorial Health System Telus International Texas Health Resources Accenture Department of Veterans Affairs Acquisition Academy Tata Consultancy Services Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina MTM Inc. Hewlett Packard Enterprise CareSource G4S Secure Solutions (USA) Inc. Mountain America Credit Union FIS CVS Health Sidley Austin Janssen Siemens ManTech International Corp. OptumRx FDIC Corporate University AAA/Automobile Club of Southern California Bankers Life Emory University Paycor Inc. ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. Ltd. Enterprise Holdings Buckman Erie Insurance Group DaVita Inc. Rosendin Electric EDP Energias de Portugal SA BKD Coca Cola Hellenic Bottling Co. New York Life Insurance Co. Center for Development of Security Excellence, Defense Security Service, Department of Defense Department of Veterans Affairs, Office of Information and Technology, Talent Management Office TTEC PJ Lhuillier Inc. Law & Policy Group, Intel Corp. Sysco Nemours Children’s Health System Tennessee Valley Authority Siemens Healthineers Caterpillar Financial Love’s Travel Stops Data#3 SAC Wireless Smith Bayada Home Health Care Tarrant Regional Water District North Highland

Editor’s Choice Awards

Chief Learning Officer recognizes the following organizations for Best Small Company, Best Midsize Company, and the highest scorers in each of the five dimensions considered for the LearningElite awards:

Learning Strategy: AT&T

Leadership Commitment: Vi

Learning Execution: Nationwide

Learning Impact: KPMG

Business Performance Results: EY

Best Small Company: Vi

Best Midsize Company: Memorial Health System

Winners Circle:

2018 Organization of the Year: Accenture

2017 Organization of the Year: Defense Acquisition University

2016 Organization of the Year: Vanguard