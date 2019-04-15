Chief Learning Officer Editorial Team Nabs Gold at ASBPE Awards

Human Capital Media editorial staffers brought home top honors in online writing, video and print design at the regional American Society of Business Publishers and Editors Awards banquet April 11 in Chicago.

Former Chief Learning Officer Associate Editor Ave Rio took Gold in the Online/Web How-to Article category for the CLO story, “How to Prepare for Active Shooters in the Workplace.”

Video Editor Andrew Lewis won Gold in the News Video category for the Workforce video, “Voting on the Clock Works as an Engagement Tool,” and the Silver award in the Tutorial Video category for the Workforce video, “How-to HR: Onboarding New Hires.”

Art Director Theresa Stoodley captured Gold in the Print Design/Opening Page/Spread-Illustration for the Workforce feature, “All Eyes on You.”

Lewis and Stoodley also are nominated for ASBPE national honors, which will be handed out in May in Pensacola, Florida.