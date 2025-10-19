Chief Learning Officer honors its 2025 Learning in Practice Award winners

Chief Learning Officer congratulates the winners of its 2025 Learning in Practice Awards! Winners were announced during a virtual awards ceremony October 16.
CLO also announced its prestigious 2025 CLO of the Year Award winner: Kelly Stuart-Johnson, Global Head of Learning and Development, VML.
The Learning in Practice Awards were established in 2003 to recognize learning leaders who have demonstrated excellence in the design and delivery of employee development programs. The awards are presented annually to practitioners and learning solution providers, with gold, silver and bronze awards given in two broad classes.
Practitioner awards recognize CLOs and qualified senior learning leaders for their work within their organizations. Provider awards recognize qualified service providers, vendors and consultants for their work on behalf of a client organization.
And finally, the annual CLO of the Year award is presented to the learning executive who is without peer in developing and executing learning and development strategies, marshaling and managing resources and achieving measurable success. The CLO of the Year award recognizes executives for their body of work over the course of their career.
Congratulations to all of the 2025 CLO Learning in Practice Award winners!
2025 CLO OF THE YEAR
Kelly Stuart-Johnson, Global Head of Learning and Development, VML
PRACTITIONER AWARDS
The Business Impact Award
For learning executives who have implemented a significant measurement or evaluation program that has demonstrated exceptional business impact from their workforce development programs. Potential results may include measures of employee retention, sales, revenue growth, customer satisfaction or cost reduction, among others.
GOLD
- Veronica Luna, Global Learning and Development Lead, Unilever
- Kelly Stuart-Johnson, Global Head of Learning and Development, VML
- Michael Trinder, Solution Design and Learning Architecture, AlixPartners
SILVER
- Veaceslav Cusnir, Senior Language Training Manager, Global Head of Language Assessment, EPAM Systems, Inc.
BRONZE
- Kari Borroel, Head, Global Quality Operations Learning & Development, AstraZeneca
The Business Partnership Award
For learning departments that have partnered in a progressive way with business partners or external organizational divisions and functions such as the sales and marketing department or external customer groups to develop and deliver a targeted employee development program that supports the partner’s goals.
GOLD
- EPAM Systems, Inc.
- Erie Insurance
SILVER
- Pharmacosmos Therapeutics, Inc.
- Supplier Leadership on Climate Transition
BRONZE
- Hexaware Technologies Ltd
- Rubrik
The Innovation Award
For learning executives who have marshaled resources and applied innovative practices, processes and/or technologies in a new and groundbreaking way to address a significant business or organizational opportunity.
GOLD
- John Kusi-Mensah, Vice President, Global Distribution Center of Expertise, MetLife
- The Learning & Development Team, Supplier Leadership on Climate Transition
SILVER
- Mark Slaga, Executive Business Leader, Kyndryl
- Kelly Stuart-Johnson, Global Head of Learning and Development, VML
BRONZE
- Christopher Hall, Assistant Commissioner, Office of Training and Development, U.S. Customs and Border Protection
The Strategy Award
For learning executives who have demonstrated exceptional business acumen combined with forward-looking vision to develop and execute a comprehensive learning strategy that clearly aligns employee development with broader organizational strategy.
GOLD
- Cristie Mullins, Director, Learning & Development, Walgreens
- Mark Slaga, Executive Business Leader, Kyndryl
SILVER
- John Kusi-Mensah, Vice President, Global Distribution Center of Expertise, MetLife
- The Learning & Development Team, Supplier Leadership on Climate Transition
BRONZE
- Kristin Brookins Costello, COO/CPO, Blanchard
- Erica Thompson, Training Program Lead, MetLife
The Talent Management Award
For learning executives who have developed a program that effectively integrates learning into broader talent management initiatives such as employee engagement, onboarding, succession planning, recruiting or performance management.
GOLD
- Christopher Hall, Assistant Commissioner, Office of Training and Development, U.S. Customs and Border Protection
SILVER
- Jennifer Garner, Underwriting Academy Manager, MetLife Insurance Company
BRONZE
- Chantel Van Der Westhuizen, Chief Learning Officer, Momentum Group
The Technology Award
For learning executives who have delivered new and unique applications of emerging technology to employee learning and development.
GOLD
- Natalia Galavanova, Product Manager II, EPAM Systems, Inc.
- John Kusi-Mensah, Vice President, Global Distribution Center of Expertise, MetLife
SILVER
- Chris Armer, Senior Director, Talent Development, Twilio
The Trailblazer Award
For learning executives who have either launched a new enterprise learning function or completely overhauled existing workforce development initiatives in the past year.
GOLD
- Mark Slaga, Executive Business Leader, Kyndryl
- Kelly Stuart-Johnson, Global Head of Learning and Development, VML
SILVER
- Joe Malta, Manager of Organizational Development, City of Largo
- Chantel Van Der Westhuizen, Chief Learning Officer, Momentum Group
PROVIDER AWARDS
Excellence in Academic Partnerships
Recognizes accredited academic learning institutions that have partnered with an organization in the past year to develop skills, competency or knowledge in a general employee population.
GOLD
- Davenport University’s Institute for Professional Excellence (IPEx) with Perrigo Company
Excellence in Blended Learning
Recognizes vendors that have deployed a variety of tools in support of a client’s learning program that delivers engaging learning combining multiple modalities.
GOLD
- SweetRush, Inc.
SILVER
- Melbourne Business School
BRONZE
- Abilitie
- Bluepoint Leadership Development
Excellence in Community Service
Recognizes vendors that have provided significant investment of company resources and time in support of a community service project or initiative.
GOLD
- GP Strategies
Excellence in Content
Recognizes vendors that have created superior customized and/or off-the-shelf learning content.
GOLD
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.
SILVER
- GP Strategies
Excellence in E-Learning
Recognizes vendors that have rolled out an innovative and effective e-learning program or suite for a client.
GOLD
- D2L Corp.
Excellence in Executive Education
Recognizes executive education providers that have delivered a targeted executive education program for a client that has delivered measurable results.
GOLD
- GP Strategies
SILVER
- Center for Leadership at Florida International University
BRONZE
- The Academy for Developing Administrative Leaders
Excellence in Partnership
Recognizes vendors or consultants who have effectively supported a client’s learning and development function to set strategy or establish or implement a program via consulting or whole or partial outsources services.
GOLD
- Impact
SILVER
- Avilio
- Entelechy
BRONZE
- Clearpath Learning Group
- Entelechy
- InSync Training
Excellence in Technology Innovation
Recognizes vendors that have rolled out an innovative learning technology for a client such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, apps, video, social collaboration tools or games and simulations.
GOLD
- Harbinger Group
SILVER
- NIIT
BRONZE
- ETU
- ServiceNow with Bongo Learn