Harvard Business Publishing Corporate Learning recently published a study which revealed how the leadership requirements in all industries have shifted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here, Larry Clark, managing director of Global Learning Solutions at HBPCL, discusses this study’s findings, including what specific skills and capabilities that leaders (and specifically mid-level managers) should focus on moving forward post-pandemic, and how learning and development can help.

Elizabeth Loutfi is managing editor for Chief Learning Officer. To comment, email editor@clomedia.com.


