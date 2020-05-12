Video production: Andrew Kennedy Lewis

In 2018, Andrew Barnes, founder of Perpetual Guardian, conducted an experiment in his business to see how his staff would do in a four-day work week. Barnes discovered a dramatic change in his workforce: lower stress levels, but higher engagement and productivity. Here, Barnes makes the case for the four-day work week to be adopted worldwide and discusses how the schedule can benefit employee development. His book on the topic, “The 4 Day Week: How the Flexible Work Revolution Can Increase Productivity, Profitability and Well-Being, and Create a Sustainable Future,” was published earlier this year.