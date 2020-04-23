Each year, the LearningElite awards program recognizes companies that have a strong and agile learning and development function. This year’s winners demonstrate the critical role of L&D in business.
This awards program was created with the guidance of a group of chief learning officers and top L&D practitioners to be a comprehensive evaluation of organizational learning and development. These individual companies are ranked for their efforts in five different areas.
Organizations that apply are required to score above a benchmark to qualify for a LearningElite ranking. Each organization is scored and ranked either a Gold, Silver or Bronze. Organizations that rank Bronze score above the benchmark in all five dimensions. Organizations are ranked Silver if they score above the benchmark in all dimensions and near the pinnacle in one or two dimensions. Gold organizations score above the benchmark in all of the dimensions and near the pinnacle in three or more dimensions.
Congratulations to all the 2020 winners!
Gold
1. AT&T
2. EY
3. Vi
4. Health Plan Institute, Kaiser Permanente
5. KPMG
6. MTM
7. The Department of Veterans Affairs Acquisition Academy
8. ManTech International
9. Sidley Austin
10. Emory University
11. Nemours Children’s Health System
12. Enterprise Holdings
13. ADP
14. ICICI Lombard
15. Memorial Health Systems
16. CVS Health
17. U.S. Customs and Border Protection
18. BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina
19. New York Life
20. CareSource
21. PJ Lhuillier
22. BKD CPAs & Advisors
23. Dish Network
24. TVA
25. Procore Technologies
26. UL
27. Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores
28. The Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Information and Technology, Talent Management Office
29. Sysco Corp.
30. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.
31. Bankers Life
32. Subway
33. Siemens
34. Center for Development of Security Excellence
35. State Compensation Insurance Fund
36. Siemens Healthineers
37. FDIC Corporate University
Silver
38. G4S Secure Solutions USA Inc.
39. Air New Zealand
40. Veeam
41. North Highland
Bronze
42. Caterpillar Financial Services
43. Collaborative Solutions
44. Mariani Premium Dried Fruit
45. Persistent Systems Ltd.
46. Zurich Insurance
47. Forty Winks
48. PV Fluid Products
49. Mezocliq
50. SWBC
51. Southern California Edison
52. Syneos Health
The Editor’s Choice winners scored the highest in each of their respective dimensions. Organizations with fewer than 4,000 employees qualify for Best Small Company, while Best Midsize Company is open to organizations with 4,000-8,000 employees.
Editor’s Choice
KPMG: Learning Strategy
Kaiser Permanente: Leadership Commitment
AT&T: Learning Execution
Vi: Learning Impact and Best Small Company
EY: Best Performance Results
Nemours Children’s Health System: Best Midsize Company