Each year, the LearningElite awards program recognizes companies that have a strong and agile learning and development function. This year’s winners demonstrate the critical role of L&D in business.

This awards program was created with the guidance of a group of chief learning officers and top L&D practitioners to be a comprehensive evaluation of organizational learning and development. These individual companies are ranked for their efforts in five different areas.

Organizations that apply are required to score above a benchmark to qualify for a LearningElite ranking. Each organization is scored and ranked either a Gold, Silver or Bronze. Organizations that rank Bronze score above the benchmark in all five dimensions. Organizations are ranked Silver if they score above the benchmark in all dimensions and near the pinnacle in one or two dimensions. Gold organizations score above the benchmark in all of the dimensions and near the pinnacle in three or more dimensions.

Congratulations to all the 2020 winners!

Gold

1. AT&T

2. EY

3. Vi

4. Health Plan Institute, Kaiser Permanente

5. KPMG

6. MTM

7. The Department of Veterans Affairs Acquisition Academy

8. ManTech International

9. Sidley Austin

10. Emory University

11. Nemours Children’s Health System

12. Enterprise Holdings

13. ADP

14. ICICI Lombard

15. Memorial Health Systems

16. CVS Health

17. U.S. Customs and Border Protection

18. BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina

19. New York Life

20. CareSource

21. PJ Lhuillier

22. BKD CPAs & Advisors

23. Dish Network

24. TVA

25. Procore Technologies

26. UL

27. Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores

28. The Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Information and Technology, Talent Management Office

29. Sysco Corp.

30. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

31. Bankers Life

32. Subway

33. Siemens

34. Center for Development of Security Excellence

35. State Compensation Insurance Fund

36. Siemens Healthineers

37. FDIC Corporate University

Silver

38. G4S Secure Solutions USA Inc.

39. Air New Zealand

40. Veeam

41. North Highland

Bronze

42. Caterpillar Financial Services

43. Collaborative Solutions

44. Mariani Premium Dried Fruit

45. Persistent Systems Ltd.

46. Zurich Insurance

47. Forty Winks

48. PV Fluid Products

49. Mezocliq

50. SWBC

51. Southern California Edison

52. Syneos Health

The Editor’s Choice winners scored the highest in each of their respective dimensions. Organizations with fewer than 4,000 employees qualify for Best Small Company, while Best Midsize Company is open to organizations with 4,000-8,000 employees.

Editor’s Choice

KPMG: Learning Strategy

Kaiser Permanente: Leadership Commitment

AT&T: Learning Execution

Vi: Learning Impact and Best Small Company

EY: Best Performance Results

Nemours Children’s Health System: Best Midsize Company