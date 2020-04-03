Video production: Andrew Kennedy Lewis
Mindfulness is a lifestyle change, says talent acquisition executive Christine Bedalow, founder and CEO of Talent Conscious. And during times of stress and uncertainty, mindfulness practices and meditations can help ease stress and anxiety.
This video was originally published on Workforce.com.
