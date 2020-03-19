Excellence in Technology Innovation recognizes vendors that have rolled out an innovative learning technology for a client such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, apps, video, social collaboration tools or games and simulations.

Gold: GP Strategies

Faced with low engagement and completion rates of their 7-week Story Impact workshop, Microsoft reached out to GP Strategies to revamp the optional program for meeting preparation, executive presence and storytelling. Low retention rates pointed to content unaccompanied by support; to fix this, GP Strategies created Coach Alex.

With two separate pilot groups, surveys and feedback every step of the way, Microsoft and GP Strategies set out to create a program that would not only encourage learners to finish the course, but also retain information in a meaningful way.

The mobile chat bot offers links to additional courses and prompts to complete modules, something learners at Microsoft benefitted from when squeezing in the optional learning course. Coach Alex not only texts learners reminders to finish their course, but it sends TED Talks or Harvard Business Review articles related to the completed courses in the following weeks.

Learners who signed up for Coach Alex were half as likely to drop the course as the learners who chose not to use the mobile chat bot, with engagement nearly doubling.

Silver: Learning Tribes

In preparation for an upcoming product launch in China, L’Oreal wanted a social and mobile learning platform for employees. Enlisting Learning Tribes’ help, L’Oreal introduced Spark to 3,000 employees, doubling the participants’ social engagement. Using an already-familiar social platform, WeChat, enabled learners to get a head start on their training modules. Gamifying much of the curriculum, Learning Tribes was able to engage learners with leaderboards to track one another’s progress. L’Oreal isn’t concerned with any difficulties for scaling up and plans on releasing Spark to another 10,000 learners.

Bronze: Allego

After a merger and doubling of workforce, Finastra needed a faster way to welcome new employees while maintaining company values. To streamline learning and communication for their sales reps, Finastra partnered with Allego for a one-stop hub of video-based tools. From perfecting elevator pitches to shortening new employee onboarding experiences, Allego created more than 600 videos for Finastra.

Developed with mobile devices in mind, Allego’s program allows for sales reps to record pitches, upload immediately and receive feedback from their managers. Combining the convenience of e-learning with the value of collaboration has saved Finastra $170,000 this year alone.

Bronze: Mursion

To help their front-desk managers avoid accepting blame for elements beyond their control, Best Western created a three-step training program that helps managers practice deescalating difficult conversations with customers. The second step of the training program was created by Mursion, a startup specializing in building interpersonal skills through virtual reality.

Collecting common problems occurring at the front desk through TripAdvisor and Medallia, Mursion was able to pinpoint exactly what customers were looking for in conflict resolution. Mursion’s technology included a human actor working behind the scenes to deliver both the “emotional and cognitive facilities for transformative learning,” something Best Western noticed after its short-term gains in customer satisfaction skyrocketed.